New York Bee Gees Tribute Concert to Take Place at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater will present Bee Gees Celebration on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 8:00 PM, bringing the unforgettable sound and dance-floor energy of the Bee Gees to the east end.

Step back into the glittering era of disco as Bay Street Theater transforms into a celebration of 1970s music, rhythm, and style. This lively concert invites audiences to relive the era when Bee Gees hits filled dance floors around the world. From the unmistakable falsetto vocals to the irresistible grooves, the show captures the spirit of the music that defined a generation.

Audiences can expect a night featuring many of the Bee Gees' most beloved songs, including “Stayin' Alive,” “Night Fever,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” and “To Love Somebody.” With soaring harmonies, driving rhythms, and a polished stage performance, the evening celebrates the timeless appeal of the Bee Gees' legendary catalog.

To make the night even more fun, audience members are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite disco attire, turning the evening into a full celebration of the music, fashion, and energy of the 1970s.

Featuring some of Long Island's top musicians, the show brings together performers who have worked with artists including The Alan Parsons Project, Meat Loaf, Queen, and Blue Öyster Cult, delivering a vibrant and authentic musical experience.

Bay Street Theater's intimate 299-seat venue offers audiences a unique opportunity to experience these iconic songs up close, creating a lively concert atmosphere on the Sag Harbor waterfront.

Doors open at 7:00 PM, and the full bar will be open in the lobby prior to the performance, giving guests the opportunity to gather before the show begins at 8:00 PM.