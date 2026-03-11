PLAZAMAC COMEDY SHORT FILM CONTEST Invites Filmmakers To Create Three-Minute Comedies

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center has announced its First Annual PlazaMAC Comedy Short Film Contest, inviting filmmakers to create original comedy shorts running three minutes or less, including credits.

The contest challenges filmmakers, comedians, students, and storytellers of all experience levels to create a family-friendly comedy while incorporating three required elements: the line of dialogue “Stupid is as stupid does,” a cat teaser wand toy appearing on screen, and a character named Captain Oopsie Daisy.

Beyond those requirements, creators are encouraged to experiment with a wide range of comedic styles, including slapstick, parody, visual gags, animation, and absurdist humor.

Selected films will be screened during a special comedy showcase on October 3 at 7:00 p.m. at the Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center in Patchogue, New York. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. for the event, which will feature the finalist films for audiences and judges.

One film will receive the top honor of Best Comedy Short Film along with a $500 cash prize.

The contest is hosted by the Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center, a nonprofit art house cinema in downtown Patchogue. Founded in 2011, the 68-seat theater presents independent, foreign, and classic films, along with film festivals, filmmaker discussions, educational programs, and media arts workshops.

Submissions can be made through FilmFreeway via the PlazaMAC Comedy Short Film Contest page. More information is available at plazamac.org.