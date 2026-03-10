ANY WAY YOU WANT IT Brings to Music of Journey to Bay Street Theater

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bay Street Theater will present Any Way You Want It - A Live Journey Celebration on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 8:00 PM, bringing the soaring sound and unforgettable anthems of one of rock’s most beloved bands to the Sag Harbor waterfront.

Based on Long Island and performing since 2009, Any Way You Want It delivers a high-energy concert experience celebrating the music that made Journey a defining force in classic rock. Led by musical director and lead singer Bill Giangrande, the band recreates the powerful vocals, driving guitar riffs, melodic keyboards, and arena-sized energy that made Journey’s songs part of the soundtrack of a generation.

Audiences can expect an electrifying night filled with many of Journey’s biggest hits, including favorites such as “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Separate Ways,” “Faithfully,” “Wheel in the Sky,” and “Open Arms.” From emotional ballads to arena-rock anthems, the performance captures the spirit and excitement that have kept these songs beloved by fans for decades.

The show celebrates the timeless appeal of Journey’s catalog, bringing audiences together for an evening of powerful vocals, soaring melodies, and unforgettable sing-along moments.

Bay Street Theater’s intimate 299-seat venue offers audiences a unique opportunity to experience these iconic songs up close, creating a dynamic live music experience on the Sag Harbor waterfront.

Doors open at 7:00 PM, and the full bar will be open in the lobby prior to the performance, giving guests the opportunity to gather before the show begins at 8:00 PM.