SABBATH: LONG LIVE OZZY Comes to the Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announces Sabbath: Long Live Ozzy, appearing on Saturday, August 22 at 8:00PM.

Tickets are $34 - $54 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 13, 2026 at 10:00AM.

Sabbath will perform a complete concert recreation of Black Sabbath's 50 Years featuring the Ozzy & Dio years, performed Note for Note to Album Perfection.