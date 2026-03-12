Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Star Playhouse At Stage 74

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This review includes spoilers.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Agatha Christie’s death, theaters across Long Island have been producing great works of the beloved mystery author true to the heritage of Christie and the spirit of her creativity.

On Saturday, March 7, Star Playhouse at Stage 74, premiered what is arguably the most famous Christie play, “Murder on the Orient Express” with all the charm of language and delight of detective work that made it a classic.

Director Catherine Clyne’s vision for the twisty plot and fast-moving dialogue was presented with the characteristic dignity of the play and with peppered, but crucial, moments of comedic relief.

Adam Mosebach as legendary literary detective Hercule Poirot’s affectations and manner of gait and hand movements brought the character into the flesh. His voicework with the French (err….Belgian) accent worked well and was maintained even when raising his voice adding a layer of escapism for the audience.

Balancing Poirot’s elegant approach to the evidence was Kevin Clyne’s Monsieur Bouc, played by Clyne as a traditionally masculine man tamed with the need for customer service for his position as Director of Compagnie Internationale des Wagon Lits. Clyne’s portrayal of the dueling loyalties of Bouc, between his training to investigate and the reputation of the company on the line, made for a multi-dimensional character that was more than just a foil for Poirot’s exacting nature.

Laurie Atlas as Princess Dragomiroff and Gina Carey as Greta Ohlsson were a great pairing between confidence and neuroticism, respectively. Atlas’s gangster-like enforcement on Carey’s mental state and locations would have been abusive if not for the cruelty being so funny.

Jill Linden as Helen Hubbard had a wonderful transformation from the vapid, overconfident Menopause-the-Musical-reject we meet at the beginning of the play to the calm, calculated figure who holds her head proud and defiant.

Kate Russo as Mary Debenham and Kevin Russo as Colonel Arbuthnot had some of the most dramatic moments of the show together and the chemistry was abundant in the stolen kisses and comforting hugs.

Karen Santamorita as Countess Andrenyi was delightfully elegant in manner but made her resolve and intelligence known.

John Enro as Michel was a consummate gentleman exuding the formidable manners inherent in a man of that position.

Wesley Oakes as Hector MacQueen just needed the hunchback to be Igor serving his master in his introduction as private secretary to Mark John Santaromita ‘s Samuel Ratchett. Santaromita’s Goodfellas-esqque character was brusque and easily hate-able making his death celebrated.

