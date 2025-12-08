Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; The John W. Engeman Theater Leads Favorite Theatre!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Long Island Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Full Company - SOMEWHERE BEYOND THE SEA - CM Performing Arts Center 19%

MISCAST CABARET

16%

Anthony Mastrangelo -- James Street Players

WINTER WISHES

14%

Alyssa Seminaro -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

11%

Stagedoor Cabarets -- Hardscrabble Theater

WINTER WISHES

10%

Stephen Anastasia -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

WINTER WISHES

9%

Jacklyn Lisi -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

SUMMER POPS CONCERT SERIES

8%

Kenny Kopolovicz -- West Islip Symphony Orchestra

AS IF: A SLEEPOVER MUSICAL REVIEW

8%

Stagedoor Cabarets -- Hardscrabble Theater

WINTER WISHES

4%

Joe Mankowski -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

FOOTLOOSE

15%

Trent Soyster -- The John W. Engeman Theater

VINCENT

10%

Gabby Dean -- Post Theatre Company

ANYTHING GOES

10%

Kevin Burns -- CM Performing Arts Center

JEKYLL & HYDE

7%

Anna Moceri -- CM Performing Arts Center

SISTER ACT

5%

Vincent Ortega -- The Argyle Theater

LEGALLY BLONDE

5%

Alyssa Kelly -- Sunrise Theatre Company

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT

5%

Meghan Park -- Patio Players

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Debbie Roche -- The Argyle Theater

THE MUSIC MAN

4%

David Grindrod -- The Argyle Theater

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Morgan Faye Neuhedel -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

A CHRISTMAS STORY

3%

Kevin Burns -- CM Performing Arts Center

A WANING GIBBOUS MOON

3%

Justin Cimmino -- Alternative Theatre Company

BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON

3%

Tommie Gibbons -- South Shore Theatre Experience

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

3%

Matt Quinn -- Stage 74 Star Playhouse

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

3%

Ruben Fernandez -- CM Performing Arts Center

ROMEO & JULIET

3%

Emily Vaeth -- South Shore Theatre Experience

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD

2%

Emily Vaeth -- South Shore Theatre Experience

WAITRESS

2%

Felicity Stiverson -- John W. Engeman Theater

A BRONX TALE

2%

Morgan Faye Neuhedel -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

2%

Mandy Modic -- John W. Engeman Theater

BANDSTAND

2%

Steven Rodriguez -- Sunrise Theatre Company

ROMEO & JULIET

1%

Kristina Georgilis -- South Shore Theatre Experience

SOUTH PACIFIC

1%

Krystyna Resavy -- John W. Engeman Theater

FOOTLOOSE

13%

Dustin Cross -- The John W. Engeman Theater

THE MUSIC MAN

9%

Amanda Scanze -- The Argyle Theater

JEKYLL & HYDE

8%

Ronald R. Green III -- CM Performing Arts Center

INTO THE WOODS

8%

Joe Kassner -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

SISTER ACT

7%

Amanda Scanze -- The Argyle Theater

DISENCHANTED!

5%

Tricia Buckley -- Hardscrabble Theater

BANDSTAND

4%

Barbara Kirby & Jordan Coene -- Sunrise Theatre Company

GREASE

4%

Ronnie Green -- CM Performing Arts Center

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

4%

Joe Kassner -- Stage 74 Star Playhouse

CORIOLANUS

3%

Joe Kassner -- Carriage House Players

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

3%

Janine Loesch -- Modern Classics Theater

LEADING LADIES

3%

Stephen Ness -- North Fork Community Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

3%

Janine Loesch -- South Shore Theatre Experience

THE HOURS ARE FEMININE

3%

Wendy Grimm -- EastLine Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

3%

Amanda Scanze -- The Argule Theater

BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON

3%

Janine Loesch -- South Shore Theatre Experience

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Donovan Molinaro -- Sunrise Theatre Company

EMMA

3%

Lynn Adler & Wendy Grimm -- EastLine Theatre

SOUTH PACIFIC

3%

Dustin Cross -- John W. Engeman Theater

AGNES OF GOD

2%

Steven Prendergast -- South Shore Theatre Experience

A BRONX TALE

2%

Kami Crary -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

YENTL

1%

Lynn Adler & Wendy Grimm -- EastLine Theatre

SEASCAPE

1%

Rachel Amelia -- South Shore Theatre Experience

BLITHE SPIRIT

1%

Sherri Kfare -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

BOEING BEOING

1%

Teresa LeBrun -- Hampton Theatre Company

FOOTLOOSE

52%

- John W. Engeman Theater

ANYTHING GOES

32%

- CM Performing Arts Center

JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT

16%

- Patio Players

FOOTLOOSE

11%

Tommy Ranieri -- The John W. Engeman Theater

VINCENT

10%

Alyssa Kakis -- Post Theatre Company

HAIRSPRAY

7%

Mitchell Walker -- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

INTO THE WOODS

7%

Jerome Vivona -- Post Theatre Company

DISENCHANTED!

6%

Rita Sarli -- Hardscrabble Theater

GUYS & DOLLS

5%

Mitchell Walker -- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

JEKYLL & HYDE

5%

Patrick Campbell -- CM Performing Arts Center

THE MUSIC MAN

4%

Evan Pappas -- The Argyle Theater

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Tony Chiofalo -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

ANYTHING GOES

4%

Kevin Burns -- CM Performing Arts Center

BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON

3%

Tommie Gibbons -- South Shore Theatre Experience

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Bruce Grossman -- Cultural Arts Playhouse

SISTER ACT

3%

Evan Pappas -- The Argyle Theater

A CHRISTMAS STORY

3%

Kevin Burns -- CM Performing Arts Center

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Richard Buckley -- Herrick's Players

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

3%

Matt Quinn -- Stage 74 Star Playhouse

RENT

3%

Jess Ader-Ferretti -- CM Performing Arts Center

SOUTH PACIFIC

3%

Hunter Foster -- John W. Engeman Theater

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Tony Frangipane -- Cultural Arts Playhouse

ANASTASIA

2%

Tony Chiofalo -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Samantha Eagle -- CAP Merrick

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Patrick Campbell -- Cm Performing Arts Center

COME FROM AWAY

1%

Scott Weinstein -- John W. Engeman Theater

CHILDREN OF EDEN

1%

Taneisha Corbin -- CAP Merrick

JERSEY BOYS

1%

Todd Underwood -- The Argyle Theater

DOG SEES GOD

10%

Kaelem Von Camper -- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center

THE BOOK CLUB

8%

Olivia Galligan -- Post Theatre Company

ALL THAT MATTERS

7%

Patrick Campbell -- CM Performing Arts Center

HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES

6%

David Krasner -- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center

BOEING BOEING

5%

Catherine Clyne -- Hampton Theatre Company

LITTLE WOMEN

5%

Anjor Khadilkar -- EastLine Theatre

5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE

5%

Julie Lorson -- Modern Classics Theater

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

4%

Emily Vaeth -- Modern Classics

ROMEO & JULIET

4%

Emily Vaeth -- South Shore Theatre Experience

BLITHE SPIRIT

4%

Jacklyn Lisi -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

CORIOLANUS

4%

Evan Donellan -- Carriage House Players

A WANING GIBBOUS MOON

4%

Joe Marshall -- Alternative Theatre Company

OTHELLO

3%

Jordan Hue -- Carriage House Players

WHERE WE'RE BORN

3%

Thaddeus Plezia -- South Shore Theatre Experience

LEADING LADIES

3%

Robert Horn -- North Fork Community Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

3%

Sam Everett -- Studio Theatre LI

YENTL

2%

Nicole Savin -- EastLine Theatre

DOUBT

2%

Lynn Antunovich -- Studio Theatre of Long Island

THE SEAFARER

2%

Cathy Cline -- Hardscrabble Theater

AGNES OF GOD

2%

Marian Waller -- South Shore Theatre Experience

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

2%

George A. Loizides -- Hampton Theatre Company

THE HOURS ARE FEMININE

2%

Megan Laguna -- EastLine Theatre

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD

2%

Jes Almeida -- South Shore Theatre Experience

SEASCAPE

2%

Patrick Finn -- South Shore Theatre Experience

NOW AND THEN

1%

Mary Powers -- Hampton Theatre Company

HAIRSPRAY

9%

- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

FOOTLOOSE

9%

- John W. Engeman Theater

GUYS & DOLLS

8%

- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

VINCENT

7%

- Post Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

5%

- Chimera Players

JEKYLL & HYDE

5%

- CM Performing Arts Center

JERSEY BOYS

3%

- The Argyle Theater

THE BOOK CLUB

3%

- Post Theatre Company

DISENCHANTED!

3%

- Hardscrabble Theater

COME FROM AWAY

3%

- John W. Engeman Theater

SWEENEY TODD

3%

- Cultural Arts Playhouse

RENT

2%

- CM Performing Arts Center

SISTER ACT

2%

- The Argyle Theater

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

- The Argyle Theater

WAITRESS

2%

- John W. Engeman Theater

ANYTHING GOES

2%

- CM Performing Arts Center

DOG SEES GOD

2%

- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center

A WANING GIBBOUS MOON

2%

- Alternative Theatre Company

LEADING LADIES

2%

- North Fork Community Theatre

A BRONX TALE

2%

- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON

2%

- South Shore Theatre Experience

SILENCE THE MUSICAL

2%

- South Shore Theatre Experience

FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS

1%

- Theater Box

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

- The Argyle Theater

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

- EastLine Theatre

JEKYLL & HYDE

12%

Keith Jones -- CM Performing Arts Center

FOOTLOOSE

11%

John Burkland -- John W. Engeman Theater

HAIRSPRAY

11%

Juliette Kealy -- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

INTO THE WOODS

10%

Tony Chiofalo -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

GUYS & DOLLS

9%

David Shocket -- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

THE MUSIC MAN

6%

David Sexton -- The Argyle theater

DISENCHANTED!

5%

Glenn Rivano -- Hardscrabble Theater

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Christopher Chambers -- The Argyle Theater

JERSEY BOYS

5%

Eric Norbury -- The Argyle Theater

DOUBT

4%

John Vaiano -- Studio Theatre of Long Island

THE HOURS ARE FEMININE

4%

Nicole Savin -- EastLine Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

4%

Thaddeus C. Plezia -- South Shore Theatre Experience

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD

3%

Thaddeus C. Plezia -- South Shore Theatre Experience

SISTER ACT

3%

John Salutz -- The Argyle Theater

AGNES OF GOD

3%

Steven Prendergast -- South Shore Theatre Experience

BANDSTAND

2%

Joey Tito -- Sunrise Theatre Company

BLITHE SPIRIT

2%

Tony Chiofalo -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

NOW AND THEN

1%

Sebastian Paczynski -- Hampton Theatre Company

GUYS & DOLLS

10%

Felipe Rondon -- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

VINCENT

9%

Matt DeMaria -- Post Theatre Company

FOOTLOOSE

9%

Cole P. Abod -- The John W. Engeman Theater

JEKYLL & HYDE

7%

Carl Hottinger -- CM Performing Arts Center

HAIRSPRAY

7%

Felipe Rondon -- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

BANDSTAND

6%

Brian Sweeney -- Sunrise Theatre Company

ROCK OF AGES

5%

Matthew Surico -- CM Performing Arts Center

DISENCHANTED!

5%

Leah Raquel Petragila -- Hardscrabble Theater

ANYTHING GOES

5%

Samantha Free -- CM Performing Arts Center

INTO THE WOODS

5%

Gina Salvia -- Post Theatre Company

SOUTH PACIFIC

4%

Alec Bart -- John W. Engeman Theater

SISTER ACT

4%

Jonathan Brenner -- The Argyle Theater

BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON

4%

Justino Tesoro -- South Shore Theatre Experience

COME FROM AWAY

3%

Matthew Stern -- John W. Engeman Theater

THE MUSIC MAN

3%

Jonathan Brenner -- The Argyle Theater

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Jared Glazer -- Cultural Arts Playhouse

JERSEY BOYS

3%

Jonathan Brenner -- The Argyle Theater

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Joseph Mankowski -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

3%

Chris Coffey -- John W. Engeman Theater

A BRONX TALE

2%

Joseph Mankowski -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

9%

- Post Theatre Company

FOOTLOOSE

8%

- John W. Engeman Theater

HAIRSPRAY

7%

- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

VINCENT

6%

- Post Theatre Company

GUYS & DOLLS

6%

- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

JEKYLL & HYDE

5%

- CM Performing Arts Center

RENT

5%

- CM Performing Arts Center

INTO THE WOODS

5%

- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

DISENCHANTED!

4%

- Hardscrabble Theater

JERSEY BOYS

3%

- The Argyle Theater

BLOODY, BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON

3%

- South Shore Theatre Experience

WAITRESS

3%

- John W. Engeman Theater

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

3%

- CM Performing Arts Center

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

- Herrick's Players

SISTER ACT

3%

- The Argyle Theater

ANYTHING GOES

3%

- CM Performing Arts Center

COME FROM AWAY

3%

- John W. Engeman Theater

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

- The Argyle Theater

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

2%

- Stage 74 Star Playhouse

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

2%

- CM Performing Arts Center

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

- CAP Merrick

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

- Sunrise Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

2%

- Chimera Players

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT

2%

- Patio Players

A BRONX TALE

1%

- Lighthouse repertory theatre company

ALL THAT MATTERS

42%

- CM Performing Arts Center

THE BOOK CLUB

32%

- Post Theatre Company

VINCENT

26%

- Post Theatre Company

FOOTLOOSE

10%

Karina Gallagher -- John W. Engeman Theater

INTO THE WOODS

7%

Jackie Bakewell -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

6%

Tanner Gleeson -- The John W. Engeman Theater

DISENCHANTED!

5%

Abigail Rentas -- Hardscrabble Theater

SISTER ACT

5%

Aeja Barrows -- The Argyle Theater

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

4%

Wes Kreit -- Stage 74 Star Playhouse

JEKYLL & HYDE

4%

Courtney O’Shea -- CM Performing Arts Center

ANYTHING GOES

4%

Veronica Fox -- CM Performing Arts Center

JEKYLL & HYDE

3%

Jon Rivera -- CM Performing Arts Center

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Nicole Oliva -- Herrick's Players

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Lillian Daley -- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON

3%

JK Larkin -- South Shore Theatre Experience

A BRONX TALE

3%

Calvin Zanetti -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Andrew J Koehler -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre

SEUSSICAL

2%

Carly Sesti -- SUNRISE THEATRE COMPANY

JEKYLL & HYDE

2%

Bobby Peterson -- CM Performing Arts Center

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Anthony Mastrangelo -- Chimera Players

COME FROM AWAY

2%

Christina Decicco -- John W. Engeman Theater

RENT

2%

Patrick Campbell -- CM Performing Arts Center

MATILDA

2%

Domenick Napoli -- Cultural Arts Playhouse

MATILDA

2%

Sadie Mathers -- Theatre Three

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Jacklyn Lisi -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre

VINCENT

1%

Sydney Lefkof -- Post Theatre Company

THE MUSIC MAN

1%

Elliot Litherland -- The Argyle Theater

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

Danny Rothman -- The Argyle Theater

DOG SEES GOD

12%

Alex McLaughlin -- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center

THE BOOK CLUB

9%

Andy Ruggeri -- Post Theatre Company

WHERE WE'RE BORN

6%

John Mcgowan -- South Shore Theatre Experience

DOG SEES GOD

4%

Victor Manuel Calcano IV -- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center

ALL THAT MATTERS

4%

Brendan Noble -- CM Performing Arts Center

CORIOLANUS

4%

Zack Johnson -- Carriage House Players

THE HOURS ARE FEMININE

4%

Abril López Ruiz -- EastLine Theatre

FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE

4%

Rita Sarli -- Modern Classics Theater

AS BEES IN HONEY DROWN

3%

Christina O’Shea -- Modern Classics Theater

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

3%

Tim Smith -- Modern Classics Theater

WANING GIBBOUS MOON

3%

Justin Cimmino -- BACCA Arts Center

THE LION IN WINTER

3%

Michael Devereaux -- Theatre Box of Floral Park

ALL THAT MATTERS

3%

Kayla Murray -- CM Performing Arts Center

ALL THAT MATTERS

2%

Jess Ader-Ferretti -- CM Performing Arts Center

AGNES OF GOD

2%

Emily Nadler -- South Shore Theatre Experience

CRIMES OF THE HEART

2%

Heather Neumar -- South Shore Theatre Experience

ALL THAT MATTERS

2%

Hans Paul Hendrickson -- CM Performing Arts Center

BIRTHDAY CANDLES

2%

Kami Crary -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

2%

Andrew Botsford -- Hampton Theatre Company

AGNES OF GOD

2%

Kayla Murry -- South Shore Theatre Experience

FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE

2%

Meredith Spencer -- Modern Classics Theater

DOUBT

2%

Emily Nadler -- Studio Theatre of Long Island

DOUBT

2%

Danielle McCartney -- Studio Theatre of Long Island

CORIOLANUS

1%

Kevin Callaghan -- Carriage House Players

KING LEAR

1%

Logan Taylor -- Manes Studio Theater Long Island

DOG SEES GOD

10%

- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center

ALL THAT MATTERS

8%

- CM Performing Arts Center

THE BOOK CLUB

8%

- Post Theatre Company

LEADING LADIES

7%

- North Fork Community Theatre

THE LION IN WINTER

7%

- Theatre Box of Floral Park

ROMEO & JULIET

6%

- South Shore Theatre Experience

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

5%

- Modern Classics Theater

CORIOLANUS

5%

- Carriage House Players

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD

4%

- South Shore Theatre Experience

HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES

4%

- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center

AGNES OF GOD

3%

- South Shore Theatre Experience

FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS

3%

- Theater Box

WHERE WE'RE BORN

3%

- South Shore Theatre Experience

DOUBT

2%

- Studio Theatre of Long Island

NOW AND THEN

2%

- Hampton Theatre Company

A WANING GIBBOUS MOON

2%

- Alternative Theatre Company

WANING GIBBOUS MOON

2%

- BACCA Arts Center

BLITHE SPIRIT

2%

- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

YENTL

2%

- EastLine Theatre

BIRTHDAY CANDLES

2%

- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

2%

- Hampton Theatre Company

KING LEAR

2%

- EastLine Theatre

THE HOURS ARE FEMININE

1%

- EastLine Theatre

EMMA

1%

- EastLine Theatre

BOEING BOEING

1%

- Hampton Theatre Company

HAIRSPRAY

9%

Mitchell Walker -- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

VINCENT

9%

Vincent Gunn -- Post Theatre Company

JEKYLL & HYDE

8%

John Mazzarella -- CM Performing Arts Center

FOOTLOOSE

8%

Kyle Dixon -- The John W. Engeman Theater

DOUBT

6%

Danny Bishop -- Studio Theatre of Long Island

THE MUSIC MAN

6%

Elizabeth Olson -- The Argyle Theater

SWEENEY TODD

6%

Brad Morrison -- Cultural Arts Playhouse

INTO THE WOODS

5%

Vincent Gunn -- Post Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

5%

Denise Hagen -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

5%

Kyle Dixon -- John W. Engeman Theater

GUYS & DOLLS

5%

Scott Aronow -- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

BLITHE SPIRIT

3%

Spencer DeStefano -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Lynn Voltaggio -- Herrick's Players

THE HOURS ARE FEMININE

3%

Michelle Savin -- EastLine Theatre

THE SEAFARER

3%

Joe DiPetro -- Hardscrabble Theater

LEADING LADIES

3%

Stephen Ness (Set Decoration), Robert Taylor (Set Design/Construction) -- North Fork Community Theatre

SISTER ACT

3%

Sabrinna Cox -- The Argyle Theater

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

3%

Ian Fried -- Modern Classics Theater

NOW AND THEN

2%

Meg Sexton -- Hampton Theatre Company

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD

2%

Thaddeus C. Plezia -- South Shore Theatre Experience

SEASCAPE

1%

Thaddeus Plezia/Steven Prendergast -- South Shore Theatre Experience

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Rian Romeo -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre

WHERE WE'RE BORN

1%

Thaddeus C. Plezia -- South Shore Theatre Experience

CRIMES OF THE HEART

1%

Thaddeus C. Plezia -- South Shore Theatre Experience

SEASCAPE

1%

Thaddeus C. Plezia -- South Shore Theatre Experience

FOOTLOOSE

16%

Laura Shubert -- The John W. Engeman Theater

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

8%

Matthew Walsh -- The Argyle Theater

DOUBT

8%

Alyssa Jayson -- Studio Theatre of Long Island

COME FROM AWAY

8%

Laura Shubert -- John W. Engeman Theater

SISTER ACT

8%

Kimberly O’Loughlin -- The Argyle Theater

BANDSTAND

7%

Brandon Lake -- Sunrise Theatre Company

BIRTHDAY CANDLES

7%

Jen LoPresti -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

JERSEY BOYS

5%

Kimberly O’Loughlin -- The Argyle Theater

BLITHE SPIRIT

5%

Jacklyn Lisi and Andrew Koehler -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

5%

Paul DeFilippo -- EastLine Theatre

THE MUSIC MAN

5%

Kimberly O’Loughlin -- The Argyle Theater

BIRTHDAY CANDLES

5%

Jennifer LoPresti -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

SEASCAPE

4%

Patrick Finn -- South Shore Theatre Experience

CRIMES OF THE HEART

4%

Patrick Finn -- South Shore Theatre Experience

BLITHE SPIRIT

4%

Jacklyn Lisi -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

GUYS & DOLLS

11%

Ella Beiser -- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

8%

Lacey Cornell -- Cm Performing Arts Center

DISENCHANTED!

8%

Iris Santos -- Hardscrabble Theater

HAIRSPRAY

6%

A’Shya Dawson -- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

HAIRSPRAY

5%

Alex McLaughlin -- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

SISTER ACT

4%

Amanda Bruton -- The Argyle Theater

VINCENT

4%

Frankie Ferrer -- Post Theatre Company

FOOTLOOSE

3%

Dan Fenaughty -- The John W. Engeman Theater

VINCENT

3%

Caroline Daniels -- Post Theatre Company

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Courtney O’Shea -- CM Performing Arts Center

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Amanda Luong -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

FOOTLOOSE

2%

Grace Ellis Solomon -- The John W. Engeman Theater

VINCENT

2%

Kayla Joya -- Post Theatre Company

DISENCHANTED!

2%

Megan Reis -- Hardscrabble Theater

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

2%

Keith Jones -- CM Performing Arts Center

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Zarai Rosa -- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

SOUTH PACIFIC

2%

Alec Nevin -- John W. Engeman Theater

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Calvin Zanetti -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Jojo Minasi -- The Argyle Theater

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

2%

Joseph Weitekamp -- Stage 74 Star Playhouse

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Meghan Park -- Theatre Guild of Oceanside

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Michael Krulder -- CM Performing Arts Center

THE MUSIC MAN

1%

Garrison Hunt -- The Argyle Theater

HAIRSPRAY

1%

Danny Bishop -- Studio Theatre of Long Island

JERSEY BOYS

1%

Anni Rubi -- The Argyle Theater

DOG SEES GOD

10%

Gaia Tini -- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center

THE BOOK CLUB

9%

Delia Hartman -- Post Theatre Company

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

7%

John Mcgowan -- Modern Classics Theater

LITTLE WOMEN

7%

Victoria Kay -- EastLine Theatre

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

6%

Amanda Griemsmann -- Hampton Theatre Company

LEADING LADIES

5%

Alek Lewis -- North Fork Community Theatre

CORIOLANUS

4%

Tammy Dorsa -- Carriage House Players

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

Dana Tortora -- Carriage House Players

LITTLE WOMEN

3%

Jenna Halvorsen -- CAP Merrick

A WANING GIBBOUS MOON

3%

Jeff Pangburn -- Alternative Theatre Company

DOG SEES GOD

3%

Jeremy Thomas -- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center

CORIOLANUS

3%

Dan Schindlar -- Carriage House Players

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Julianna Viviani -- EastLine Theatre

BIRTHDAY CANDLES

2%

Kevin Russo -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

2%

Jules Donohue -- Modern Classics Theater

BOEING BOEING

2%

Emily Vaeth -- Hampton Theatre Company

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

Rosie Collette -- South Shore Theatre Experience

WHERE WE'RE BORN

2%

Cadence Meier -- South Shore Theatre Experience

ALMOST, MAINE

2%

Logan Taylor -- Manes Studio Theater Long ISland

THE HOURS ARE FEMININE

2%

Carl DiModugno -- EastLine Theatre

BLITHE SPIRIT

2%

Joan St Onge -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

2%

Cameron Eastland -- Hampton Theatre Company

KING LEAR

2%

Stephanie Moreno -- EastLine Theatre

EMMA

1%

Deanna Ibrahim -- EastLine Theatre

DOUBT

1%

Sheilah Barksdale -- Studio Theatre of Long Island

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

20%

- John W. Engeman Theater

SCHOOL OF ROCK

11%

- North Fork Community Theatre

ELF

11%

- South Shore Theatre Experience

CINDERELLA

10%

- Sunrise Theatre Company

GOOSEBUMPS: THE PHANTOM OF THE AUDITORIUM

9%

- CM Performing Arts Center

FROSTY!

8%

- John W. Engeman Theater

MADIGASCAR

8%

- John W. Engeman Theater

ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE

6%

- CM Performing Arts Center

STUDIO THEATRE LONG ISLAND

6%

- Manes Theatre

FLAT STANLEY

5%

- CM Performing Arts Center

THE RAINBOW FISH

5%

- Sunrise Theatre Company

SEUSSICAL

1%

- Sunrise Theatre Company

14%

The John W. Engeman Theater

13%

Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

10%

CM Performing Arts Center

9%

Post Theatre Company

6%

John W. Engeman Theater

5%

South Shore Theatre Experience

4%

Theater Three

4%

Hardscrabble Theater

4%

Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

3%

North Fork Community Theatre

3%

EastLine Theatre

3%

Theatre Box of Floral Park

3%

Alternative Theatre Company

3%

Cultural Arts Playhouse

3%

Carriage House Players

2%

Modern Classics Theater

2%

James Street Players

2%

Lighthouse Repertory Theatre

2%

Sunrise Theatre Company

1%

Hampton Theatre Company

1%

Gilbert and Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island

1%

CAP Merrick

1%

Chimera Players

0%

Bay Street Theater

