Cast and Creative Team Announced For ANNIE GET YOUR GUN at Bay Street Theater
Bay Street Theater has announced the cast and creative team for the third show of the 2019 Mainstage Season. Irving Berlin's ANNIE GET YOUR GUN (July 30- August 25) is one of the most beloved musicals of Broadway's Golden Age with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, based on the book by Dorothy and Herbert Fields and directed by Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George, Bay Street's Frost/Nixon).
Single tickets and subscriptions are on sale now by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500 open daily 11 am - show time or log on to baystreet.org. July 30 will be the "Pay What You Can" performance sponsored in part by Sotheby's International Realty. A limited amount of "Pay What You Can" tickets will be available at 11 am at the box office. ANNIE GET YOUR GUN is sponsored in part by Baron's Cove and The Shed.
The cast includes Alexandra Socha as Annie Oakley (Head Over Heels, Red Oaks), Jennifer Sanchez as Dolly Tate (Pretty Woman: The Musical, West Side Story), Jonathan Joss as Sitting Bull (King of the Hill, Parks and Recreation), Matt Saldivar as Frank Butler (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Junk, Honeymoon in Vegas), George Abud as Charlie, Isa Mooney as Jessie, Meaghan McInnes as Nellie, Oge Agulé as Pawnee Bill, Orville Mendoza as Buffalo Bill, Stephen Lee Anderson as Foster Wilson, Will Hantz as Little Jake, Aidan Ziegler- Hansen as Ensemble, Allison Marie Walsh as Ensemble, David Macleod Haines as Ensemble, Erica Spyres as Ensemble and Kara Mikula as Ensemble.
The creative team includes Sarah O'Gleby (Choreography), Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams (Set Design), Andy Einhorn (Music Direction), Jiyoun Chang (Lighting Design), Valérie Thérèse Bart (Costume Design), Jane Shaw (Sound Design), Elizabeth Printz (Wig, Hair and Makeup Design), Andrew Diaz (Props Design), Jane Pole (Stage Manager) and Binder Casting (Casting).
"When Sarna Lapine first told me about her concept for this new production of Annie Get Your Gun, I immediately knew it was the perfect musical for Bay Street in 2019," says Artistic Director Scott Schwartz, "Sarna has assembled a staging and design team comprised of all women to retell this classic musical from a strong, contemporary woman's perspective. This includes incorporating elements of Dorothy Fields's original script. This team will bring a progressive and daring new perspective to this classic story. A great score, brilliant artists, and a visionary new production promise that Annie Get Your Gun will be the must-see musical on the East End this summer!"
Irving Berlin's ANNIE GET YOUR GUN is one of the most beloved musicals of Broadway's Golden Age. It tells the story of sharpshooter Annie Oakley (Alexandra Socha), who starred in Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show, and her tempestuous romance with fellow sharpshooter Frank Butler (Matt Saldivar). Acclaimed director Sarna Lapine will bring a fresh, modern approach to the story, incorporating elements from Dorothy Fields' original book to create the strongest and most revolutionary Annie Oakley ever seen.