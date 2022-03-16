TheatreSquared's TIGER STYLE! Extends

Due to strong demand, TheatreSquared's production of Tiger Style!, an acclaimed new sibling comedy by Mike Lew that puts the "fun" in dysfunctional, will extend to add an additional seven shows during its run. Northwest Arkansas audiences have been enthusiastic about the show, directed by Chongren Fan.



Tickets for the new dates are now on sale, ranging from $20-$54, and can be purchased by calling (479) 777-7477 or visiting theatre2.org. Tiger Style! is performed in TheatreSquared's Spring Theatre (477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville).

In accordance with CDC county-level data bringing Washington County into the "green" zone, and in alignment with NWA's other major performing arts venues, the theatre's masking requirement will sunset on April 4.

Squabbling siblings Albert and Jennifer Chen reached the pinnacle of academic achievement. But as adults, they're epic failures: he's just been passed up for promotion and she's been dumped by her loser boyfriend. So, they confront their parents and launch an Asian Freedom Tour! From California to Shenzen, this hilarious new comedy tackles the successes and failures of tiger parenting - from a playwright who's actually been through it.



Tiger Style! continues TheatreSquared's successful return to live theater in the 2021-2022 season, a season that included the smash-hit world premiere of Designing Women. The return to in-person performance came after a year of streaming work that was featured among the "Top Theatre of 2020" by The New York Times and led to T2's recognition as an "outstanding drama company" by The Wall Street Journal.



Tickets Performances of Tiger Style! will now continue through April 10, with 7:30pm performances Tuesday through Saturday and 2pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday. The play is in the Spring Theatre at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring Street in downtown Fayetteville, Arkansas. Tickets range from $20-$54. All fees are included, with no additional charges at checkout.



Subscription packages for TheatreSquared include full seven-play packages starting at $175, with four-to-six-play choose-your-own packages starting at $89. Benefits for season ticket holders include savings of up to 20% on every show, free unlimited exchanges, discounted reserved parking, and same-day discounts in The Commons Bar/Café and other T2 Restaurant & Hotel Partners.



Through T2's Lights Up! For Access program, supported by the Walmart Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $1 tickets, while students and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $10 tickets. Fully subsidized, free tickets are also available for clients of a number of local community service organizations. For more information, visit theatre2.org/lights-up.



Subscription packages and single tickets can be reserved by calling TheatreSquared at (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org/subscribe.