The Rialto THeater Announces New Artistic Director, Mrs. K. Shane Boen

The Rialto Theater has announced the appointment of Mrs. K. Shane Boen as its new Artistic Director, effective April 1, 2025, marking a new chapter in the theatre's history. Mrs. Boen brings a wealth of experience and passion to the role. She has a proven track record of success in directing, playwriting, theatre management, producing and more, and Mrs. Boen is excited to collaborate with the team to bring The Rialto Player's vision to life.

Mrs. Boen said: “Community theater is an opportunity in our town to bring people of all

ages, capabilities and talents to join to create amazing productions. Having a theater as the heart of downtown Morrilton provides entertainment for all ages to attend right here at home. Offering concerts, movies and more we know that the Rialto Theater will be the go-to venue for family fun. With our mainstage productions we can teach and mentor those looking to learn something new or work on their craft. We also form bonds and friendships that other hobbies may not always offer.”

Located in the small town of Morrilton, Arkansas, the Rialto Theatre has a rich history

stretching over 100 years and is the home of the Arts Council of Conway County.

Guy O. Vail opened what is now the Rialto in 1911. This was the first motion picture theatre in Morrilton and remained Vail's until the spring of 1925 when it was sold to I.W. Nance of nearby Conway. After Nance's purchase, the theatre was renamed to The Grand Theatre. Two years later Arkansas Amusement Enterprises, Inc, a subsidiary of Malco Theatres, Inc., purchased the theatre and officially renamed it the Rialto Theatre.

After years of decay, the city of Morrilton acquired the building in 1995. The Rialto Community Arts Center was formed in December of 1996 as a subsidiary of The Arts Council of Conway County. The Board of Directors agreed to begin renovation to return the Rialto to its former glory by reconverting the theatre into one open area with balcony and seating for 400. In 1997 many renovations began. Initially, the center walls that divided the theatre into three screens were removed. The roof was repaired along with restoration of the lobby. The exterior was retiled as a sidewalk brick fund raiser helped with the outside restorations. The exterior was again retiled in 2024. The marquee was restored to resemble its 1950s predecessor and seats were installed in the theatre. A new stage was built to go along with new sound and lighting equipment.

Later, the former Massey Hardware store, which was opened next door in 1918, was purchased and converted into an art gallery. Massey Hardware was the social center for the town during its heyday. This purchase also enabled the theatre to strengthen its backstage area with the renovation of men's and women's dressing rooms. In 2006 a kitchen was completed in the back of the gallery to meet the demand of food needs for the facilities.

That same year a new proscenium was installed around the stage, making the theatre more aesthetically pleasing. A year later a new high definition projector and state of the art screen were installed. In the fall of 2023 Mrs. Boen joined the theater as director of INTO THE WOODS, the first mainstage production to be produced post-covid and she has produced and directed the mainstage musicals with the Rialto Theater since that time.

Mrs. K. Shane Boen has been a theater enthusiast for more than 30 years. Shane has

taken on every role both on and off the stage. Directing credits include “Fiddler on the

Roof”, “Oklahoma”, “Godspell”, and an off-Broadway original “Twin Treasures - In

Search of the Pirate Coin”.

At the Rialto Theater Shane has directed “Into the Woods”, “Joseph...Dreamcoat” both of the Broadway revues and Grease. Acting credits include professional stints as Fantine (Les Miserables regional), Ellen (Miss Saigon SE tour u/s) and Treasure (Pirate's Dinner Theater - Orlando) Community theater highlights include; Marion Paroo (Music Man), Irene Molloy (Hello, Dolly), Narrator (Joseph), Bobby/Gabby(City of Angels), Cinderella (Into the Woods) Audrey (Little Shop of Horrors) Lillian/Katherine (Kiss Me Kate) and Ado Annie (Oklahoma) to name a few. CD credits include “My Time”- Solo Album, “Portraits of Christmas” FB Sweetwater and original cast recording of “Joan of Arc” originating the role of Mathilde.

Shane ran the FB Sweetwater Fine Arts Academy in Florida overseeing a dozen teachers and more than 100 weekly students, as well as having been a board member on several theater boards of directors.

