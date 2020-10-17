The Joint Theater and Coffee House Hopes to Stay Afloat Thanks to GoFundMe Campaign

The club is owned by Vicki and Steve Farrell, who left New York City nine years ago and launched the club.

The Joint Theater and Coffee House, a theatre comedy club in North Little Rock, is struggling to stay afloat amidst the health crisis, THV 11 reports.

"We each play, along with our partner, dozens of different characters to make an illusion of a complete Arkansas town," said Steve, who writes the original comedy shows.

Steve has previously worked on Saturday Night Live, as well as on off-Broadway shows, HBO, and on the radio with Dick Clark. However, now their club is beginning to struggle due to the health crisis.

"It was a nice steady climb as people got to know us here, and then March 14th, that's when everything stopped and shut down."

"We can only seat 34 people if they come in groups of 4, if it's groups of 2, it's less than that," said Vicki. On a typical night, they are able to seat 100 people.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched by a group of fans, which is giving the couple hope. They have raised over $15,000 so far.

"The Go Fund Me is the bridge that can get us to the other side," said Steve. "With the kindness of people, we are seeing there is a possible future ahead."

