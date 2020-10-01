South Arkansas Symphony Joins Forces With the Arkansas Festival Ballet For THE NUTCRACKER
The performance takes place on Saturday, November 30th at 7:30 PM at First Financial Music Hall.
The South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will perform The Nutcracker with the Arkansas Festival Ballet!
Embark on a magical journey to the Land of Sweets this holiday season as the Symphony partners with the Arkansas Festival Ballet to bring you the beloved holiday story of "The Nutcracker" in a special performance.
This show is not included in the symphony season and requires a separate ticket.
Learn more and buy tickets at http://southarkansassymphony.org/concerts/november.php.