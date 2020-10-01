Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Arkansas Symphony Joins Forces With the Arkansas Festival Ballet For THE NUTCRACKER

Article Pixel

The performance takes place on Saturday, November 30th at 7:30 PM at First Financial Music Hall.

Oct. 1, 2020  

The South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will perform The Nutcracker with the Arkansas Festival Ballet!

The performance takes place on Saturday, November 30th at 7:30 PM at First Financial Music Hall.

Embark on a magical journey to the Land of Sweets this holiday season as the Symphony partners with the Arkansas Festival Ballet to bring you the beloved holiday story of "The Nutcracker" in a special performance.

This show is not included in the symphony season and requires a separate ticket.

Learn more and buy tickets at http://southarkansassymphony.org/concerts/november.php.


Related Articles View More Arkansas Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Shoshana Bean to Present BROADWAY MY WAY On BroadwayWorld Events October 23rd
  • VIDEO: NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION High School Top 3 Announced Tonight with Guest Judge Tony Yazbeck!
  • University Of Montevallo Opens New Center For The Arts-Home To Theatre Department
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of The Skivvies' Upcoming Performance at Birdland!