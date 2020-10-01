South Arkansas Symphony Joins Forces With the Arkansas Festival Ballet For THE NUTCRACKER

The performance takes place on Saturday, November 30th at 7:30 PM at First Financial Music Hall.

The South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will perform The Nutcracker with the Arkansas Festival Ballet!

Embark on a magical journey to the Land of Sweets this holiday season as the Symphony partners with the Arkansas Festival Ballet to bring you the beloved holiday story of "The Nutcracker" in a special performance.

This show is not included in the symphony season and requires a separate ticket.

Learn more and buy tickets at http://southarkansassymphony.org/concerts/november.php.

