SIX, MEAN GIRLS, COME FROM AWAY And More Announced for Celebrity Attractions 2023/2024 Season

Celebrity Attractions has announced its 2023-2024 Broadway Season and it is one that is fit for a Queen! We open in August with COME FROM AWAY, a Broadway musical about the true story of the small town that welcomed the world in a time of tragedy. The smash Broadway hit, SIX, commands the stage in October with Henry VIII's wives remixing the history into a pop concert that will make you lose your head!

The hilarious hit musical from the award-winning creative team including book writer Tina Fey, MEAN GIRLS, will paint the town pink in February. The iconic, musical theatre phenomenon, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, will bring its mesmerizing music and story in March. And our season finale in April will make you fall in love all over again --PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical.

"Excited is an understatement as we announce this incredible line up of shows," said Kristin Dotson, CEO of Celebrity Attractions. "SIX is currently the hottest new show on Broadway and the fact that Little Rock has a stop so early on the national tour speaks to how well we support Broadway in this town. We do our best to bring you shows that are fresh and new and this season, 4 of our 5 shows have never been to Central Arkansas. Add to that the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and we are set for a full season of amazing entertainment."

COME FROM AWAY

August 25-27, 2023

Broadway's COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America! This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don't miss this breathtaking musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, directed by Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley and musical staging by Tony-nominee Kelly Devine. The tour is directed by Daniel Goldstein with musical staging by Richard J. Hinds, based on the original Broadway direction and choreography.

Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!"

On 9/11, the world stopped.

On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

SIX

October 24-29, 2023 (Subscriber Dates: Oct. 27th- 29th)

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.

SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway Season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. The New York Times says SIX "TOTALLY RULES!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as "Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"

MEAN GIRLS

February 2-4, 2024

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).



Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.



JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

March 1-3, 2024

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new, mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award® winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him,' 'Gethsemane,' and 'Superstar.'

PRETTY WOMAN

April 26-28, 2024

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages.



To secure seats to the Celebrity Attractions' 2023-2024 Broadway Season at Robinson Center become a Broadway Season Subscriber. Season Subscribers have many benefits including: the best seats at the lowest prices, the same great seats for every show, the ability to buy additional tickets to individual shows before the public (when permitted), the option to exchange show tickets to another performance before the public on sale, and the opportunity to purchase tickets to any special add-on productions before the general-public. Current Season Subscribers will be sent their renewal form in early May.

New Broadway Season Subscriber seat selection will become available this summer. The official launch date will be determined once the season ticket renewal process of our current Season Subscribers is complete. To become a Season Subscriber, register your email address at www.CelebrityAttractions.com and we will email you when placement begins. New subscribers will be seated after the current subscriber renewal process is complete.

Ticket buyers are reminded that for Celebrity Attractions' productions, Ticketmaster and Celebrity Attractions are the only official retail ticket outlets and the only way to guarantee that you are paying face value for legitimate tickets for all performances Robinson Center. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should also be aware that the Robinson Center and Celebrity Attractions are unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and are unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance. For more show information and audience disclaimers, visit CelebrityAttractions.com.