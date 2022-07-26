Royal Players Present NOISES OFF Next Month

The historic Royal Theatre presents their production of Michael Frayn's hilarious off-the-wall comedy Noises Off, sponsored by Campbell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, running from August 11-21, 2022. Many of you will remember the 1992 film adaptation of Frayn's play which featured Carol Burnett, John Ritter, Michael Caine and Christopher Reeves. Tony Clay directs this live play-within-a-play that pays homage to the art of theatre-making as chaos reigns onstage and off! Performance times are Thursday-Saturday, Aug 11-13 and 18-20 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, August 14 and 21 at 2 p.m. Assistant Director is Andrew McBride.

Frayn's joyfully out-of-control farce features an under rehearsed and overworked cast and crew with a penchant for drama more personal than professional, readying themselves for the world premiere of a new play with the auspicious title, Nothing On. As the production progresses, the bumbling cast brings down the house-literally! Noises Off cast includes Susan Thomey, Jeremy Clay, Gabrielle Neafsey, Stanley Robinson, Hillary Bell, Kurt Leftwich, Amanda Kennedy, Larry Lapaglia, and Garrett Brenneman.

The historic Royal Theatre is located at 111 South Market Street, Benton, AR 72015. Tickets are available at theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com.Ticket prices are $15 General Admission, $12 Seniors aged 60 and above, Members of the military and College students (with valid I.D.) and $8 for students grades 12 and below.

The Second Thursday performance of Noises Off, August 18, 2022, will be presented as a free community night in partnership with the City of Benton. For tickets for our community presentation of Noises Off please visit the Benton Municipal Complex at 114 S East St, Benton, AR 72015, Benton Chamber of Commerce, 607 N Market St, Benton, AR 72015, or the following downtown Benton Merchants: The Oil Shoppe, Spark's Jewelry, and Relics Tattoo Studio.

If you need assistance with special seating please email us at trtboxoffice@gmail.com. Please note our seating is assigned and best reserved using a desktop computer. You must use the 'choose your seat' option to pick your seats, otherwise we cannot guarantee seats together. If you are using a mobile device please use 'desktop mode'.