Review: THE EMBER SOCIETY at Birdie's Cabaret Theater & Lounge in North Little Rock

I get excited when I hear there is something to see that is new to me, BUT it’s even more thrilling when it is a new production for the whole world to see. Local talent Brandon Nichols debuted THE EMBER SOCIETY – A NEW MUSICAL at my new favorite venue, Birdie’s Cabaret Theatre and Lounge, Friday, October 10, to a crowd full of the who’s who of Central Arkansas theatre. Everyone was all abuzz for this performance, and we were all enthralled with the storytelling.

The story centers on a group of friends telling a ghost story about children who were once lost in Elber Hallow. When the trees begin whispering to Mira (Jess Mylonas), her friends dismiss her as delusional, until Ivy (Emily Swenskie) is suddenly pulled into the forest and trapped by the spirits of the trees. It’s then up to Mira to find the courage to save her, aided by her loyal friends Lois (Valerie Arnold), her brother Eli (LaDarius Jamerson), and Derek (Brandon Nichols). Guided by their teacher Ms. Carrow (Miki Gaynor) and the mysterious Groundskeeper (Michael Klucher), the group ventures into the unknown on a chilling rescue mission. The blend of ghostly legend, friendship, and bravery gave the show both tenderness and hair-raising tension.

Though this was just a workshop performance, there was a lot of positive feedback buzzing through the room for the premiere after the final bow. You could feel the excitement as people leaned in to discuss their favorite moments, lyrics, and characters. It was clear that Nichols has struck a chord with this eerie, emotionally charged story that fits the Halloween season like a glove, or perhaps like a ghostly hand reaching from the shadows.

Starring my favorite actors, this cast braved new material and embodied their characters with ease and believability. Their performances carried both gravitas and grace, grounding the show’s supernatural elements in emotional realism. Mylonas shone as the sensitive yet strong Mira, while Swenskie’s Ivy oozed snarkiness in the beginning of the musical, which gave her character a lively edge and made her later transformation all the more powerful. Gaynor’s Ms. Carrow struck the perfect balance of wisdom and compassion, and her vocals? Simply breathtaking. Klucher’s Groundskeeper added a mysterious gravitas that had me possessed hanging onto his every word, and Jamerson, Arnold, and Nichols rounded out the ensemble with rich harmonies, emotional depth, and a thrilling sense of unity. It was beautiful performance from everyone.

Though Brandon said a few days after the performance that he has already changed some of the songs, this musical had some memorable, powerful pieces that I hope he keeps in, like “Even If We’re Wrong,” which featured breathtaking harmonies, and “Into the Hollow,” where the entire cast lent their voices for a haunting and moving number that filled the cabaret with chilling beauty.

The ensemble’s collective confidence in Nichols’ script and score made the storytelling feel immediate and alive. The harmonies were haunting, the pacing sharp, and the chemistry undeniable. It was one of those rare workshop performances that already felt finished in spirit, even as the creative process continues.

Birdie’s, with its eclectic atmosphere, moody lighting, and cozy cabaret setup, couldn’t have been a better match for this premiere. The venue’s signature cocktails and intimate seating gave the evening a sense of occasion, like we were all part of something historic.

I am excited to see how Brandon Nichols’ The Ember Society progresses and can’t wait to see a full production. I’m also eager to see what else Birdie’s brings to the stage next. For upcoming performances at Birdie’s Cabaret Theatre and Lounge, visit birdiescabaret.com.

