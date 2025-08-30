Review: THE BUNCO SQUAD at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Breaking News! You don’t have to know a single thing about Bunco to have a blast with this All-Star cast of incredibly talented women in Bunco Squad at Murry’s Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock, running now through September 6. These ladies are simply amazing! Truly, line after line is delivered with such sharp wit and perfect timing that the audience was laughing practically nonstop from start to finish. Don’t miss it! Grab your friends and get your tickets at www.murrysdp.com before the dice stop rolling!

Before we even get into the play, I wanted to know what exactly is Bunco? Honestly, I’m still a little fuzzy on the details, even after quizzing my fellow theater neighbors. I asked if it was like craps, and the ladies in pink shirts with dice on them laughed and said, “No.” Was it like Yahtzee? Another emphatic, “No.” Their best explanation? “You just try to get sixes.” Well, alright then.

Adding to the fun, I discovered there were at least four different Bunco groups scattered throughout the audience, each with their own theories and inside jokes. When I asked the gentleman at my table the same question, he smirked and said, “It’s a women’s game where they get together and bash their husbands.” I pretended to be offended, but by intermission he leaned over with a grin and declared, “See, I was right!” I laughed and had to concede the point. Truly, this was one of the most entertaining and lively audiences I’ve had the joy of spending an evening alongside.

Bunco Squad is a laugh-out-loud comedy about a tight-knit group of women whose Bunco nights are less about rolling dice and more about rolling out hilarious truths. While the game is traditionally played with twelve (a fact gleefully confirmed by Bunco veterans in the audience), this particular squad only has eight players. The evening kicks off with chatter about a neighboring group wanting to merge due to dwindling numbers, a suggestion quickly shot down with a flurry of gossip about the poor woman who dared to propose it. From there, the banter never lets up until the final bows, with no topic off-limits and no friend safe from playful ridicule. Written by Jim Hesselman and directed by Don Bolinger, this fast-paced play celebrates the chaos, cattiness, and undeniable charm of true friendship.

In the play, there are no real leaders. They all take equal turn telling stories and jokes, however there are mini plots mixed into their group.

Verda Booher, Natalie Canerday, Kelley Ponder, Miranda Jane

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

From the very start, The Bunco Squad delivered the kind of comedy that keeps an audience leaning forward, waiting for the next laugh. At the heart of it all were the sisters — Suzie, played by the thoughtful Kelley Ponder, and Ginnie, brought to life by the passionate Miranda Jane. Ponder gave Suzie a steady, grounded warmth, the kind of character who always seems to be quietly piecing together the bigger picture, while Jane’s fiery energy as Ginnie provided the perfect counterbalance, infusing every scene with boldness and conviction. Together, their sisterly bond anchored the story, setting up the chaos and hilarity that unfolded around the Bunco table.

Leigh Anne Ralston, Emory Tyson Molitor

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

This month’s Bunco session takes place at Marian’s house, brought to life by the ever-cheery Emory Tyson Molitor in a charming blue polka-dot dress topped with a pineapple apron that perfectly matches the furniture and table covers. Marian May be sweet, but her cooking is not exactly a crowd favorite, so much so that the other ladies mischievously scheme to prepare their own dishes and secretly swap them in when her back is turned. It’s Bunco meets covert potluck, and the results are just as hilarious as they sound!

I loved how Leigh Anne Ralston as Ceil embraced the physical comedy, throwing herself into every exaggerated gesture and wide-eyed reaction with such commitment that it felt effortless and natural. Adding to the fun, Heather Dupree’s Juli stood out with the best accent of the evening, a touch that gave her character extra sparkle and flavor.

Dianne Tack (center)

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Now this was my first time seeing Dianne Tack, however as Dodie, she fit right in with this powerhouse troupe, matching their energy and chemistry beat for beat.

My favorite interaction of the night came from Natalie Canerday as Allison and Verda Booher as Helen in the second act. Even after the truth was revealed, the two mischievously pressed forward with the plot from the first act to mess with the rest of the women, and their sly glances and conspiratorial energy had the audience roaring with laughter.

Verda Booher

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Altogether, the cast thrived not only on their individual strengths but on the spark that ignited when they shared the stage together, making The Bunco Squad a joy to watch from start to finish.

Dinner was delicious as always. My favorite for this meal was the Vegetarian Frittata, and I’m not a vegetarian. I really should have gone back for seconds to that one. And, as usual, I am thrilled that they are serving the cheesecake ball. I love it so much, and I don’t mind educating my fellow diners about how great it is!

There is still time to catch this super funny show. For tickets, visit their website at www.murrysdp.com. Starting September 10 is Catch Me If You Can: A Comedy Murder Mystery. We were told that this is not like the movie, but we will still love it. I can’t wait!!

