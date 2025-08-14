Review: THE AMEN CORNER at Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Who knew going to church could be this dramatic? Well, maybe we all had a hunch, but Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock is taking Central Arkansas to church, both literally and figuratively, now through August 24th with The Amen Corner by the legendary James Baldwin. This electrifying, gospel-infused drama plunges audiences into the heart of a Harlem congregation, where faith is tested, secrets rise to the surface, and the lines between salvation and scandal blur. Baldwin’s masterful storytelling delivers a powerful exploration of love, redemption, and the heavy price of keeping up appearances, leaving you with plenty to ponder long after the final “Amen.”

Cast of THE AMEN CORNER

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Directed by Ken-Matt Martin, The Amen Corner follows Margaret Alexander, a devout and commanding pastor of a Harlem church in the 1950s, whose fierce moral authority has long shaped her congregation and her family. When her estranged husband unexpectedly returns, old wounds reopen, long-buried secrets rise to the surface, and the rigid foundation of her world begins to crack. As tensions mount between faith and forgiveness, image and truth, Margaret must confront the very beliefs she’s preached from the pulpit.

Before I get into the specifics, let me just say that when I saw the cast list, I knew it was going to be on fire! There are a lot of my favorite local performers in this show. As an ensemble, these people can siiiiiiiiiiing! No, seriously, your heart feels blessed just listening to their voices, each note dripping with passion and conviction. The harmonies are rich, the solos soar, and the sheer power of their sound fills the theatre like a tidal wave of spirit. It’s not just singing, it’s testimony, and you can feel it vibrating through your chest and straight into your soul.

Gillian Glasco as Margaret Alexander and Tyrese Shawn Avery as David

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

With that said, this show is intense! Gillian Glasco’s Pastor Margaret is stern, commanding, and, let’s be honest, a little intimidating. From the moment she stepped on stage, I was completely sold on every word she preached. So when her convictions began to rattle the congregation, I found myself instinctively bracing for the full force of her wrath.

Battling Pastor Margaret are Satia Spencer as Sister Boxer and Aaron Smith as Brother Boxer, a united front if there ever was one. The two stand shoulder to shoulder, their resolve unwavering as they challenge Margaret’s authority with sharp tongues and unshakable conviction. Every exchange between them crackles with tension, turning their scenes into verbal sparring matches that keep you leaning forward in your seat.

L to R: Phyllis Yvonne Stickney, Aaron Smith, Tawanna Campbell, Satia Spencer

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Backing up the Boxers is Phyllis Yvonne Stickney as Sister Moore. She slipped so seamlessly into this role that I didn’t even recognize her from her turn as the sharp-tongued antagonist in Clyde’s. Here, she embodies Sister Moore with a mix of piety and persistence, proving her versatility as an actress.

Seemingly, Margaret’s only true ally is her sister Odessa, portrayed by the immensely talented Tawanna Campbell. Campbell brings a quiet strength and deep compassion to the role, offering a steady counterbalance to Margaret’s fire. Their sisterly bond adds a tender undercurrent to the storm raging within the congregation.

L to R: B. Cordell Piggee, Aaron Smith, Nick Farr

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

The men in Margaret’s life are her son David, brought to life by Tyrese Shawn Avery, and her estranged husband Luke, played by the dashing Jermaine McClure. Both deliver performances layered with vulnerability and quiet strength, and both have charisma that make it easy to see why she loses her control with them. Avery’s David is a young man caught between obedience to his mother and the pull of his own dreams, his every glance revealing the struggle within. McClure’s Luke, on the other hand, enters like a ghost from Margaret’s past, charming yet worn by life. They both ooze with magnetism and raise the heat in this story.

To complement the show, a different local choir joins the cast each night. This celebration of community draws together voices from across Central Arkansas to share in the storytelling, with each choir bringing its own unique energy. Check The Rep’s Facebook page to see when your favorite choir will be taking the stage.

If you are looking for a blessing, this is the show to see, and that seems to be an obvious statement since The Rep has extended the run of the show. For ticketing information, visit their website at therep.org.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Arkansas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...