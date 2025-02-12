Review: SOCIAL SECURITY at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just in time for the Valentine season, Murry’s Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock presents a heartwarming comedy that proves it’s never too late to fall in love. Social Security by Andrew Bergman runs through Saturday, March 8, offering the perfect date night opportunity. Grab your sweetheart and head over for an evening filled with laughter, tender moments, and a delectable meal. With its witty dialogue, relatable characters, and charming storyline, Social Security is sure to leave you smiling. Don’t miss out on this delightful theatrical experience—reserve your seats today at murrysdp.com.

Social Security is a comedic play about a married couple, Barbara (Paige Reynolds) and David Kahn (Jeff Bailey), who are successful art dealers living in Manhattan. Their routine is disrupted when Barbara's sister, Trudy (Heather Dupree) and her husband Martin (Mark Hanson), arrive with news that their aging mother, Sophie (Laurie Pascale), is becoming too difficult to care for. As Sophie moves in, her cantankerous presence turns the Kahns' lives upside down. However, things take an unexpected turn when Sophie meets Maurice (Roger M. Eaves), an elderly artist with a romantic spark.

Roger M Eaves as Maurice in Social Security

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Directed by Murry’s royalty Roger M. Eaves, this cast makes you smile nonstop, whether it be due to the storyline or how the cast delivers the show. Eaves not only brings his directorial expertise but also lights up the stage as Maurice, infusing the character with charm and wit. The way he kisses Sophie’s hand and longingly gazes at her is swoon worthy.

Paige Reynolds as Barbara and Jeff Bailey as David in Social Security

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Paige Reynolds and Jeff Bailey perfectly capture the sophisticated yet frantic energy of Barbara and David, delivering rapid-fire banter with impeccable timing. Their cool demeaner as high society socialites is fun, especially when they must adjust to mom moving in. Then in the end, it was satisfying to see them try to rekindle their romance after the events that unfolded.

L-R: Paige Reynolds, Roger M Eaves, Laurie Pascale, Jeff Bailey

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Heather Dupree and Mark Hanson provide a hilarious contrast as the overly concerned yet comically clueless Trudy and Martin. Their interpretation of parents dealing with daughter-gone-wrong hits too close to home! The franticness was definitely felt.

Laurie Pascale as Sophie Greengrass in Social Security

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Laurie Pascale steals scenes as Sophie, balancing crankiness with vulnerability, making her character’s transformation both believable and touching. Pascale’s comic ability shines through as she masterfully delivers sarcastic one-liners and perfectly timed facial expressions, keeping the audience in stitches. The shock when she stripped to her underware kept the audience laughing well past the delivered scene....true comedic genius!

Under Eaves' direction, the pacing never lags, and each comedic moment is milked for maximum laughter. The well-crafted set beautifully reflects the Kahns' upscale Manhattan lifestyle, further grounding the farcical elements in a relatable reality.

Roger M Eaves as Maurice and Laurie Pascale as Sophie in Social Security

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Murry’s Dinner Playhouse has once again delivered a delightful evening of entertainment with Social Security, proving that timeless humor and stellar performances are a winning combination.

Having a family-run dinner theatre like Murry’s Dinner Playhouse in our community is incredibly important, not just for the entertainment it provides but for the sense of connection and continuity it fosters. In an age where streaming services and digital distractions dominate, Murry’s offers a communal experience that brings people together to laugh, reflect, and share in the joy of live performance—all while enjoying a delicious meal.

Family-run establishments have a unique charm because they carry a legacy of love, passion, and tradition. At Murry’s, you feel that warmth from the moment you walk in. It’s more than just a theatre; it’s a gathering place where generations of audiences return year after year, creating cherished memories with loved ones. This continuity builds a sense of community pride and belonging that is truly irreplaceable.

Now, about that meal. As always, I tried everything. The cod continues to be my favorite, but the meatloaf was especially tasty during my visit. The cornbread dressing was moist The cornbread dressing was moist and flavorful, and the fresh salad bar offered a crisp variety of toppings. The mashed potatoes were creamy and comforting, and green beans and squash reminded me of Sunday dinners at grandma’s house. The best surprise, though, was this ball of cream cheese fluff. I was unsure if this was going to be a regular item, so I went back for seconds just in case.

For a delightful date night out, don’t miss this charming production. Visit their website at murrysdp.com.

Laurie Pascale and Paige Reynolds

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

CREATIVE STAFF

Artistic Director – Glen J. Gilbert

Stage Manager/Props/Lights/Sound -- Keylan Alderson

Set Design – Roger M Eaves

Costumes – Keylan Alderson

Set Construction – Mark Carlisle

Set Decoration – Elaina Petroukhina

Photographer – Warren McCullough

Chef -- Tracy Philipp & Noel Porter

