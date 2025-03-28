Review: SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE! at Silvermoon Children's Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You know you’ve seen a great show when you are walking out of the theatre singing songs from the performance. That was definitely the case when I went to see SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE at The Silvermoon Children’s Theatre in Texarkana March 2. Don’t let the fact that these are young thespians on stage fool you . Their talent and energy rival that of seasoned performers, bringing an electrifying presence to the stage. From the moment the music began, it was clear that this cast was ready to deliver a show bursting with enthusiasm and groovy moves.

According to The Washington Post, “School House Rock, the animated Saturday morning children’s television series ran on ABC mostly from 1973 through 1979 (though there were also new episodes in 1995-1996 and 2009).” It has educated generations with its unforgettable songs about grammar, math, and American civics, all cleverly woven into Saturday morning cartoons. Those who grew up watching it learned how zero could be a hero, why three is a magic number, and the role of conjunctions—all through lively melodies and lyrics that have stood the test of time.

Directed by Susannah Morriss Linnett, the beloved educational tunes of Schoolhouse Rock! were brought to life through expressive storytelling and high-energy performances that kept the audience engaged from start to finish. Following teacher Tom Morton many of this large cast had their moment to shine, whether leading a classic number like “Conjunction Junction” or blending harmoniously in ensemble pieces like “Lolly, Lolly, Lolly.” The youthful cast exuded confidence, proving that age is no barrier to delivering a professional-caliber production.

Christopher Kennedy delivered a confident and engaging performance as Tom Morton. His portrayal effectively guided the audience through the musical's educational journey, bringing energy and charisma to the role. Kennedy's leadership on stage proved to be a driving force behind the production’s success making him a compelling narrator who was highly entertaining.

The production’s energy was infectious, drawing in the audience and making it impossible not to tap along. The colorful set and costumes enhanced the playful, nostalgic spirit of the show, while the direction ensured that every moment was crisp, engaging, and packed with personality.

By the time the final number wrapped up, the energy in the theater was electric. The audience left humming familiar melodies, a sure sign that Schoolhouse Rock Live! at The Silvermoon Children’s Theatre had done exactly what great theatre should—entertain, inspire, and leave a lasting impression.

I love how productive Silvermoon is—they consistently produce shows that develop the theatrical skills of young performers in Texarkana and beyond. Their dedication to nurturing talent and providing opportunities for youth to shine on stage is truly commendable.

Coming up next is Shrek The Musical, opening April 24. This beloved production is a favorite and will be enjoyed by both the young and young at heart. Silvermoon’s ability to take on such Dynamic Productions speaks to their commitment to high-quality youth theatre, and I can’t wait to see how they bring this larger-than-life fairy tale to life!

