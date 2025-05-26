Review: RENT at Texarkana Repertory Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Though sometimes it feels like it takes 525,600 minutes to drive to Texarkana, the trip is always worth it, especially when the Texarkana Repertory Company delivers powerhouse performances like RENT, presented May 2–11. With raw emotion, electrifying vocals, and fearless storytelling, this production, Directed by Michael Cooper, captured the spirit of Jonathan Larson’s iconic rock musical while infusing it with a unique local energy that left audiences breathless. It was a vibrant reminder that art not only reflects life, but it also gives it meaning.

With music, lyrics, and book by Jonathan Larson and directed by Michael Cooper, RENT transports audiences to New York City, where a group of young artists navigate life, love, and loss over the course of a year, beginning on Christmas Eve. Some are living with AIDS, others wrestle with addiction, and nearly all are struggling financially, yet they share a common bond as they move through their own "Seasons of Love."

Roommates Mark (Gabe Lohse) and Roger (Taylor Coleman) have been friends for years. Mark, ever the observer, is documenting their lives through film, while Roger, a struggling musician, is desperate to write “One Song Glory” before his time runs out. One of my favorite pairings in the show was between these two characters. Lohse and Coleman shared a natural rapport that felt both lived-in and emotionally rich. Their relationship served as the emotional anchor of the story, with the rest of the ensemble flowing naturally around their dynamic.

Despite his initial resistance to connection, Roger eventually falls for Mimi (Kathryn Harman), a vivacious stripper battling a heroin addiction. Harman’s Mimi had a fun and fiery chemistry with Coleman’s Roger, and their duet “Light My Candle” was flirty, magnetic, and full of unspoken tension that made the audience lean in.

Meanwhile, their friend Tom Collins (Tom McElroy) is mugged on Christmas Eve, leading to a chance encounter with Angel (Austin Alford), a compassionate and magnetic drag queen. The two quickly fall in love, having the strongest relationship in the whole story. This was my absolute favorite starry-heart eyes pairing. McElroy portrayed Tom as supportive and kind, and Alford’s Angel was vivacious and full of life. When it was time for Angel’s demise, we were in tears.

Benjamin (Michael Wells), once a fellow bohemian, has now become the group’s landlord. Though he formerly shared in their artistic dreams, he returns with an ultimatum: cancel the protest organized by Maureen (Elizabeth Lawing) or face eviction. Maureen, Mark’s ex-girlfriend, is now in a tumultuous relationship with Joanne (Sarah Coleman), a high-strung lawyer struggling to keep pace with Maureen’s flirtatious and unpredictable nature.

The Mark-Maureen-Joanne triangle was particularly entertaining. Coleman’s Joanne was intense and clearly struggling to navigate how to love someone as self-assured and attention seeking as Lawing’s Maureen, who had the "free spirit" role enjoyably mastered. Watching Lohse’s Mark thrown into the mix, especially during the sharply choreographed and emotionally charged “Tango: Maureen,” added humor and tension that had everyone feeling sorry for Joanne.

As their lives intertwine through heartbreak, joy, confrontation, and connection, the cast of RENT brings to life a timeless message: that in the face of adversity, love remains the most powerful force of all. Now, I could go on about how a whole year can change people in so many ways, but instead I want to talk about how passionate this troupe was with this production.

I truly felt the theatrical magic as this ensemble brought the fiery energy of the story to life. Every movement, every glance, every note seemed charged with purpose, drawing the audience into their world. It wasn’t just a performance; it was an experience that crackled with electricity. You could see the commitment in their eyes and hear the urgency in their voices—this cast wasn’t just telling a story, they were living it. Their passion poured off the stage and into the hearts of everyone watching. Each actor approached their role with a level of honesty and emotional intensity that made every moment feel personal and real, reminding us why live theatre has the power to move us so deeply. We loved this performance and can’t wait to see what else they bring to the stage.

Now, for their younger thespians, TexRep’s Drama Camp is coming up next week. For two awesome weeks, campers will work together to put on a full stage show by learning lines, blocking scenes, singing songs, and dancing their hearts out. It’s a super fun way to make new friends, learn cool theater skills, and be part of something amazing on stage!

Drama Camp is open to kids going into 1st grade all the way up to college freshmen. Whether you're a first-timer or a returning star, there's a place for you in the cast!

This year’s theme is DISNEY’S FROZEN JR, and runs from June 2-14 with shows on Friday, June 13 & Saturday, June 14 at 7:00 PM. For more information, visit their website at texrep.org.

CREATIVE STAFF

Michael Cooper -- Director

Christopher A. Polson -- Scenic Design

Taylor Coleman & Michael Cooper -- Lighting Design

Catherine Rickett -- Vocal Direction

Kaye Ellison -- Costume Design

Caterine Rickett & Bennie Phillips -- Properties

