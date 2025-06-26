Review: KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS at University Of Central Arkansas Summer Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Looking for a good laugh? Don’t miss your chance to see Ken Ludwig’s The Three Musketeers with UCA Summer Theatre, which is running through July 29 at the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts in Conway! Directed by the ever-talented Chris Fritzges, this swashbuckling adventure is packed with some of my favorite Arkansas theatre pros (seriously, I’d follow them anywhere). They had me laughing so hard, I was wiping away tears. Grab your tickets before the final curtain falls!

This high-energy, comedic take on the classic adventure by Alexandre Dumas has Young d’Artagnan arriving in Paris with dreams of becoming a Musketeer and quickly finds himself in the company of the legendary trio: Athos, Porthos, and Aramis. Together, they fight to protect the honor of the Queen and stand against the sinister plots of Cardinal Richelieu and the mysterious Milady de Winter. With sword fights, romance, and plenty of laughs, it’s an action-packed adventure for all!

Before I begin my love letter to the cast, I want to talk about how awesome it is that Conway has a professional theatre with paid actors. Even though they are still in the beginning stages of growing this company, the UCA Summer Theatre is already setting the bar high. They’re not only showcasing top-tier talent from across the state and beyond but also creating meaningful opportunities for emerging artists to work alongside seasoned professionals. The commitment to paying their actors reflects a real investment in the arts, one that values creativity as a career, not just a hobby.

Now, like I said, this cast features a lot of my favorite Arkansas actors. I’m a huge fan of Quinn Gasaway, Adrian Hinojosa, and Xander Udochi who play Aramis, Porthos, and Athos, respectively. I’ve had the pleasure of seeing them perform at various theatres across the state, and every time, they impress me all over again. In this production, they absolutely crack me up in the suavest way possible. Their chemistry is effortless, and they bring just the right blend of swagger and silliness to their roles. Whether they’re sword fighting, delivering rapid-fire banter, or simply striking a heroic pose, these three know exactly how to keep the audience entertained. You can tell they’re having a blast on stage, and that joy is infectious.

King Louis is my favorite role of Grant Watkins’ thus far. His animation was delightful and silly, and I just loved the whole characterization that he portrayed. He leaned into the over-the-top royalty with such flair, like fluttering hands, exaggerated expressions, and all the pomp you’d expect from a monarch who might be just a little too fond of his own reflection. Every time he walked on stage, the energy shifted in the best way, and I couldn’t help but grin. It was clear he was having fun with the role.

Bright-eyed and fearless Ashton Fritzges and spirited Ashleigh Mathews had fantastic chemistry as siblings D’Artagnan and Sabine. Their bond felt genuine, grounding the show’s whirlwind of action and comedy with a touch of warmth. You couldn’t help but root for their victories both on the battlefield and in their quest for belonging and hope they’d be welcomed into the Musketeer brotherhood (or siblinghood!) with open arms.

As romantic interests in the play, Chihiro Nakazaki as Constance and Lauren Carlton as Queen Anne give the show that extra touch of heart and elegance. Chihiro’s Constance is endearing, and her scenes with D’Artagnan are sweet without ever feeling forced. She brings a quiet strength to the role that makes her more than just the damsel in distress. Lauren’s portrayal of Queen Anne brings grace and emotional depth to the royal court. She’s poised and dignified, but you can see the vulnerability and stakes behind her eyes, especially when the Queen’s honor is on the line. Her chemistry with Grant Watkins’ King Louis is also delightful, providing both comedic and heartfelt moments.

Now, don’t get me wrong...the heroes were nothing short of spectacular, but let’s be honest: a truly great story needs equally great villains. And oh, did this theatre troupe deliver! The bad guys were gloriously wicked, dripping with delicious deceit, and played with such flair that you couldn’t help but love to hate them.

Wielding swords on the dark side of the story were a formidable lineup of villains, led by the ever-commanding Chris Klinger as the manipulative Cardinal Richelieu. Klinger brought a calm, calculated menace to the role with every word laced with power and control. At his side was Schafer Bourne as the menacing Rochefort, the perfect enforcer to carry out the Cardinal’s dirty work. Adding to the intimidation factor were the sharp and relentless Cardinal Guards, played with intensity by Aidan Allison and Bret Kagebein, whose fight scenes feel high-stakes and thrilling.

But the villain who truly stole the show for me? The wickedly brilliant Milady de Winter, played by none other than my son’s high school teacher, Heather Hooten. With razor-sharp wit and a dangerous elegance, she embodied the kind of villainess you love to loathe. It was such a joy to see her embrace the role with bold confidence, twisting hearts and pulling strings with every glance. I couldn’t resist texting my son mid-show: “Mrs. Hooten is so good as the bad guy!” His response? “Sounds about right!”

Now, I’m not entirely sure if the Duke of Buckingham counts as a good guy or a bad guy, but one thing’s for certain: Phil Robbs played him with irresistible charisma. When he stepped on stage, he brought a swagger that was both regal and just the right amount of ridiculous. And that moment when he followed Milady onto the stage while adjusting his pants? I nearly lost it. The timing, the expression, the sheer audacity was comedy gold.

This is the only show of the summer for the UCA Summer Theatre troupe, so get your tickets at https://uca.edu/theatre/uca-summer-theatre. And, while you are at the show, fill out their questionnaire so the powers that be can see how much you love this troupe and convince them to continue productions like this one.

