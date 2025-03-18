Review: FROG AND TOAD KIDS at Red Curtain Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



If you are looking for a place in Central Arkansas where your young thespian needs to find their people, Red Curtain Theatre in Conway is an excellent place that fosters a sense of community and artistic growth. Case in point, we were delighted by the talent that shined in the Red Curtain’s production of Frog and Toad KIDS, which was presented March 1-9. Directed by Dana Kordsmeier, this ensemble was bursting with charm and youthful energy bringing alive the abridged musical adaptation of Arnold Lobel's beloved stories. Capturing the whimsical friendship between the ever-optimistic Frog and his more cautious companion, Toad, there was a warmth that resonated throughout the performance.

FROG AND TOAD KIDS is a shortened version of A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD, leaving in the most endearing moments that celebrate friendship and simple joys in a year. They go through hibernation, planting a garden, swimming, sledding, and waiting on the mail. Through it all, they bond and love each other, showcasing the importance of kindness and understanding.

After watching their adult counterparts perform the full version of Frog and Toad a week before, I was eager to see what the younger set put together, and I was not disappointed. This cast, clearly well-rehearsed and confident in their roles, delivered engaging performances that brought these cherished characters to life. Frog (Lucy Watkins), played with gentle charisma and unwavering positivity, provided a steady presence that anchored the production. Meanwhile, Toad's (Briar Eberhard) blend of grumpiness and lovable vulnerability allowed for some of the show's most humorous and heartfelt moments. The chemistry between the two leads felt genuine, underscoring the play's themes of friendship and loyalty.

Equally impressive was the ensemble, who brought energy and personality to each scene. From lively birds to mischievous squirrels, the young actors gave each character distinct traits that added layers of fun to the production.

One of my favorite ensemble scenes is when the snails appear periodically on their quest to deliver the letter. I loved their choreography and how they all speeded away together. I also loved how the birds flew home for the spring and flew off for the winter.

The musical numbers were bright and catchy, with enthusiastic choreography that showcased the cast's teamwork and dedication. Numbers like "Getta Loada Toad" had the audience grinning, even though deep down you felt compassion for Toad thinking she looked funny in a bathing suit. “Down the Hill" provided a standout comedic sequence that earned well-deserved laughs, even though Toad got mad at Frog for putting them in the dangerous situation. They always worked out their issues. It was sweet.

The creative team deserves praise for crafting a colorful and inviting world that felt true to Lobel's original illustrations. The set design used simple yet effective elements that transported the audience into Frog and Toad's charming neighborhood. Costumes embraced playful textures and colors, giving each animal character a distinct look that was both adorable and practical for young performers.

The Red Curtain Theatre's commitment to fostering young talent was evident in this delightful production. The young cast's confidence, paired with thoughtful direction and creative design choices, made Frog and Toad KIDS a memorable experience. Audiences left the theater with smiles on their faces and a renewed appreciation for the power of friendship.

Coming up in April is Legally Blonde Jr followed by adults taking over the stage with Little Shop of Horrors in May. For more information about joining this fun group of creators, visit their website at https://www.redcurtainthea

tre.com.

