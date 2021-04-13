Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Opera in the Ozarks Will Reopen For 2021 Season This Summer

Performances include Cendrillon, Lucia di Lammermoor, and The Magic Flute.

Apr. 13, 2021  
Opera in the Ozarks Will Reopen For 2021 Season This Summer

Opera in the Ozarks has announced its 2021 season, consisting of three upcoming productions.

First, the company will present Massenet's Cendrillon, a re-telling of Cinderella. Next up will be a production of Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor, based on the novel by Sir Walter Scott. Finally, the company will present a children and family production of The Magic Flute.

Performances of all three productions will run throughout July 2021.

For more information, visit https://opera.org/.

Tickets are available at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/opera/3665.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Married to Broadway Unisex T-Shirt
Face mask
Break A Leg Tank Top

Related Articles View More Arkansas Stories
HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, and More Announced at Walton Arts Center This Fall Photo

HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, and More Announced at Walton Arts Center This Fall

Musicians from the Arkansas Delta Featured in BLACK N DA BLUES Photo

Musicians from the Arkansas Delta Featured in BLACK 'N DA BLUES

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild Presents SYMPHONY OF FLAVORS Photo

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild Presents SYMPHONY OF FLAVORS

Walton Arts Center Adds Second Performance for A NATURAL STATE OF MIND Photo

Walton Arts Center Adds Second Performance for A NATURAL STATE OF MIND


More Hot Stories For You

  • South Korean Theatre Hopes to Make a Comeback This Summer With JAMIE, ROTTEN!, and More