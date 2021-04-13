Opera in the Ozarks Will Reopen For 2021 Season This Summer
Performances include Cendrillon, Lucia di Lammermoor, and The Magic Flute.
Opera in the Ozarks has announced its 2021 season, consisting of three upcoming productions.
First, the company will present Massenet's Cendrillon, a re-telling of Cinderella. Next up will be a production of Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor, based on the novel by Sir Walter Scott. Finally, the company will present a children and family production of The Magic Flute.
Performances of all three productions will run throughout July 2021.
For more information, visit https://opera.org/.
Tickets are available at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/opera/3665.