OLN Theatre Of The Air Presents BLACK LOVE: LET'S TALK ABOUT IT

Ozark Living Newspaper Theatre of the Air will record its fifth episode, "Black Love: Let's Talk About It" in front of a live audience on Saturday, February 11th at 7:00 PM at New Deal Studios and Gallery, 2003 Louisiana Street, in Little Rock. Conceived and directed by OLN Board members Rev. Dr. Denise Donnell and Adrienne Thompson, "Black Love" will be an evening of conversation, storytelling, poetry, and visual art. The program will be recorded and will air on KABF 88.3 "The Voice of the People" on Sundays at 4:00 PM in late February and will also be available in podcast form on Spotfiy. "Black Love" features conversations with Tamara Thomas, Victoria Mays, Jessica Hunt and Harmony Matthews. The event is pay-what-you-can ($15 suggested) and is appropriate for all ages.

OLN Theatre of the Air is entering its second year of producing original radio dramatizations, interviews, music, and conversation about social change in Arkansas, past and present. The series is co-produced by OLN artistic director Adam Frank and Omaya Jones. Jones also serves as the sound engineer for the series. OLN Theatre of the Air is made possible through a capacity for equity grant from Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation. See WRFoundation.org for more information about Winthrop Rockefeller's mission and programs. For more on Ozark Living Newspaper Theatre Company, please find us on Facebook and at www.OzarkLivingNewspaper.org.