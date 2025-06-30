NEWSIES JR. Comes to the Young Players

Performances run July 24 - August 3, 2025.
Now is the time to seize the day! The Young Players Presents Disney’s Newsies, JR. Based on the 1992 motion picture, and the full-length 2012 Broadway musical, Disney’s Newsies JR. is inspired by the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899 and features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman, and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein. With JR. Script Adaptation by David Simpatico. Based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White.
Performances run July 24 - August 3, 2025.
The musical follows newsboy Jack Kelly as he rallies a band of fellow "newsies" against the powerful newspaper publishers who raise prices at the newsboys' expense. Together, they learn they are stronger when they are united and they create a movement that changes history. Newsies JR. includes the classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe." Directed by Daphne Shoppach, with musical direction by Veronica West, choreography by Annslee Clay, Newsies promises to be energetic and full of spirit and heart.
Jack Kelly - Chase Greenwood
Les - Violet Winters
Crutchie - Cambry Eakin
Davey - Jacob Lenzini
Katherine - Maggie Kennedy
Race - Thomas Duch
Albert - Skylar Fairley
Muriel - Dawson Claire Jones
Nancy - Abby Grace Neufer
Specs - Taylor Ann Pitts
Pigtails - Jovie Byrd
Hazel - Emma Leek
Buttons - Kynley Cunningham
Tommy Boy/Joseph Pulitzer - Jackson Carter
Romeo - Everett Barson
Jo Jo - Sarah Smith
Spot Conlon - Callie Crow
Dosia - Austyn Finley
Darcy/Governor Teddy Roosevelt/Bunsen - Matthew Woods
Morris Delancey - Landry McGrew
Oscar Delancey - Silas Woodard
Wiesel - Connor Heyl
Seitz - Linley Krebs
Hannah - Caroline Winters
Pat/Dorothy - Madison Richards
Snyder - Echo Heyl
Medda Larkin - Alexis Wharton
Bill/Police Chief - Lily Smith
Ada - Heidi Dunn
Olive - Haley Black
Ethel - Emberlee Lyon
Ensemble: Abbott Turner, Sawyer Sturgell, James Wallace, Bentley Leek, Taysom Burchfield, Jack Wallace, Sloane Guinn, and Elijah Perry.
Director - Daphne Shoppach
Music Director - Veronica West
Choreographer - Annslee Clay
Producer - Carissa A. Lumpkins
Stage Manager - Rylee Woodard
Videos