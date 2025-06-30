NEWSIES JR. Comes to the Young Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Now is the time to seize the day! The Young Players Presents Disney’s Newsies, JR. Based on the 1992 motion picture, and the full-length 2012 Broadway musical, Disney’s Newsies JR. is inspired by the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899 and features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman, and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein. With JR. Script Adaptation by David Simpatico. Based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White.

Performances run July 24 - August 3, 2025.

The musical follows newsboy Jack Kelly as he rallies a band of fellow "newsies" against the powerful newspaper publishers who raise prices at the newsboys' expense. Together, they learn they are stronger when they are united and they create a movement that changes history. Newsies JR. includes the classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe." Directed by Daphne Shoppach, with musical direction by Veronica West, choreography by Annslee Clay, Newsies promises to be energetic and full of spirit and heart.

Cast:

Jack Kelly - Chase Greenwood

Les - Violet Winters

Crutchie - Cambry Eakin

Davey - Jacob Lenzini

Katherine - Maggie Kennedy

Race - Thomas Duch

Albert - Skylar Fairley

Muriel - Dawson Claire Jones

Nancy - Abby Grace Neufer

Specs - Taylor Ann Pitts

Pigtails - Jovie Byrd

Hazel - Emma Leek

Buttons - Kynley Cunningham

Tommy Boy/Joseph Pulitzer - Jackson Carter

Romeo - Everett Barson

Jo Jo - Sarah Smith

Spot Conlon - Callie Crow

Dosia - Austyn Finley

Darcy/Governor Teddy Roosevelt/Bunsen - Matthew Woods

Morris Delancey - Landry McGrew

Oscar Delancey - Silas Woodard

Wiesel - Connor Heyl

Seitz - Linley Krebs

Hannah - Caroline Winters

Pat/Dorothy - Madison Richards

Snyder - Echo Heyl

Medda Larkin - Alexis Wharton

Bill/Police Chief - Lily Smith

Ada - Heidi Dunn

Olive - Haley Black

Ethel - Emberlee Lyon

Ensemble: Abbott Turner, Sawyer Sturgell, James Wallace, Bentley Leek, Taysom Burchfield, Jack Wallace, Sloane Guinn, and Elijah Perry.

Production Crew:

Director - Daphne Shoppach

Music Director - Veronica West

Choreographer - Annslee Clay

Producer - Carissa A. Lumpkins

Stage Manager - Rylee Woodard

