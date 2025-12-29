Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards; THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Robert Ellis
- BROADWAY THROUGH THE AGES CABARET
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
53%
Liz Callaway
- LIZ CALLAWAY: BROADWAY & BEYOND
- TheatreSquared
47%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Penny McGlawn
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Harding University Theatre
12%
Alix Barrett
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
12%
Allison Callaway
- SHREK
- The Pocket Theater
8%
Heidee Lyn Alsdorf
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
8%
Brianna Larson
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
7%
Rachel Pianalto Strickland
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
6%
Amaya Hardin
- DREAMGIRLS
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
6%
Brian Earles
- THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
6%
Bailey Greenwood
- GREASE
- The Rialto
5%
Amaya Hardin
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
5%
Moriah Connerson
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
5%
Miles Meckling
- MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
4%
Sarah Ellis
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- TheatreSquared
4%
Brianna Larson
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
4%
Summer Brinley
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Royal Theater
4%
Shane Boen
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Rialto
3%
Annslee Clay
- NEWSIES
- Royal Theatre
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Caity Church
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
11%
Samuel Ofosu Danquah
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
11%
Caelon Colbert
- THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
9%
Katy White
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
8%
Claire Abernathy
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
8%
Sharon Combs
- ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
6%
Stacy Breshears
- GREATER TUNA
- The Pocket Theater
6%
Jayla Lee
- MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
6%
Caity Church
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Arts One Presents
6%
Rachel Mills & Stephanie Whitcomb
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
5%
Lorrie West
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Rialto
4%
Katy White
- A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
4%
Riley Posey
- TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
4%
Claire Abernathy
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
3%
Ruby Kemph
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- TheatreSquared
2%
Judith Bossi
- STUCK ON A TRAIN
- Arkansas State University Theatre
2%
Jennifer McClory
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
2%
Helene Siebrits
- IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING
- TheatreSquared
2%
Selena Hinds
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
1%Best Dance Production WEST SIDE STORY
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
27%CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
22%THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
20%A-STATE DANCE SHOW
- Arkansas State University Theatre
17%PERCY JACKSON:THE LIGHTING THEIF:THE MUSICAL
- The Royal Players
15%Best Direction Of A Musical
Ben Jones
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Harding University Theatre
13%
Dallas Martinez
- CINDERELLA: BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
9%
Claire Wewers
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
9%
Lexie Edmunds
- BROADWAY THROUGH THE AGES CABARET
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
7%
Caelon Colbert
- THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
7%
Tami Kendal
- SHREK
- The Pocket Theater
7%
Taijee Bunch
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- UAPB's John McLinn Ross Players
7%
Van Stewman
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
7%
Caelon Colbert
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
6%
Rachel Mills
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
6%
Amy Herzberg & James Taylor Odom
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- TheatreSquared
5%
Summer Brinley
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Royal Theater
4%
Taijee Bunch
- MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
3%
Shane Boen
- GREASE
- The Rialto
3%
Mari Burbank
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
3%
Jesse Burgner
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Rialto
2%
Brittany Tavernaro
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
2%
David Weatherly
- A NEW BRAIN
- The Weekend Theater
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Caelon Colbert
- A RASIN IN THE SUN
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
15%
Na'Tosha De'Von
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
13%
Steven Frye
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
13%
Brianna Larson
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
9%
Quinn Gassaway
- ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
6%
Darianne Mull
- FOR COLORED GIRLS
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
5%
Steve Mitchel
- GREATER TUNA
- The Pocket Theater
5%
Shane Boen
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Rialto
5%
Sarah Behrend-Wilcox
- TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
5%
Dexter Singleton
- A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- TheatreSquared
4%
Chris Fritzges
- KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
4%
Karen Appleget
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
4%
Dallas Martinez
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
3%
Vickie Washington
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
2%
DayDay Robinson
- STUCK ON A TRAIN
- Arkansas State University Theatre
2%
Paul Bowling
- GOD OF CARNAGE
- The Weekend Theater
1%
Damon Kiely
- IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING
- TheatreSquared
1%
Rick Sordelet
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- TheatreSquared
1%
Karen Appleget
- MURDER AT THE ART SHOW
- Grant county theater
1%
Rebecca Rivas
- TWENTY50
- TheatreSquared
1%
Samuel Brett Williams
- DERBY DAY
- southern theatre company
1%
Karen Appleget
- CHAOS IN FAIRYTALE FIREST
- Grant county theater
0%Best Ensemble THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
11%NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
10%THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
6%CINDERELLA: BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
6%WEST SIDE STORY
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
6%THE COLOR PURPLE
- UAPB's John McLinn Ross Players
5%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Rialto
5%DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective
5%ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
4%GREATER TUNA
- The Pocket Theater
4%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Arts One Presents
4%GREASE
- The Rialto
4%EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
4%BROADWAY THROUGH THE AGES CABARET
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
3%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- TheatreSquared
3%JEKYLL & HYDE
- The Royal Players
3%MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
3%LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
2%KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- TheatreSquared
2%THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
2%A NEW BRAIN
- The Weekend Theater
2%TWELFTH NIGHT
- TheatreSquared
1%NEWISES
- Royal Theatre
1%THE EMBER SOCIETY
- Birdie’s Cabaret Theater & Lounge
1%INTO THE WOODS
- Benton Royal Players
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tom Littrell
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
17%
Julia Murphy
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
13%
Caisa Sanburg
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
10%
Shawn Irish
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
9%
Dena Kimberling
- SIX
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
9%
Matthew Burns
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Royal Theater
7%
Tom Littrell
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
6%
Faith Spencer
- TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
5%
Caisa Sanburg
- STUCK ON A TRAIN
- Arkansas State University Theatre
5%
Jeffrey Oakley
- KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
4%
Eli Webb
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
4%
Tom Littrell
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
3%
Dee Flax
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
2%
Michael Gottlieb
- IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING
- TheatreSquared
2%
Shawn Irish
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
2%
Shawn D. Irish
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Cheri Headrick
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
13%
Stacey Neely
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Harding University Theatre
12%
Dr. Kristen Sullivan
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
11%
Angela Bloodworth-Collier
- THE PROM
- actors Theatre of Little Rock
9%
Jason Burrow
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
8%
Bob Bidewell
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
8%
La'Leata May
- MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
7%
Cheri Headrick
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
6%
Cheri Headrick
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Arts One Presents
6%
Justin McCartney
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Royal Theater
5%
Kent Britton
- GREASE
- The Rialto
4%
Jason Burrow
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- TheatreSquared
3%
Kent Britton
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Rialto
3%
Ellen Wiles
- A NEW BRAIN
- The Weekend Theater
3%
Jermey Barnes
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
2%
Kaleb Hughes
- CHAOS IN FAIRYTALE FOREST
- Grant county theater
1%Best Musical THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
13%CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
11%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Harding University Theatre
11%SHREK
- The Pocket Theater
9%DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
7%THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
6%WESTSIDE STORY
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
6%THE COLOR PURPLE
- UAPB's John McLinn Ross Players
6%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Argenta Community Theater
5%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- TheatreSquared
4%GREASE
- The Rialto
4%MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
3%JEKYLL & HYDE
- Royal Theatre
3%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- The Royal Players
3%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Rialto
2%A NEW BRAIN
- The Weekend Theater
1%FROG AND TOAD
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
1%PERCY JACKSON THE LIGHTING THIEF THE MUSICAL
- The Royal Players
1%INTO THE WOODS
- Royal Theatre
1%NEWSIES
- Royal Theatre
1%Best New Play Or Musical MURDER AT THE ART SHOW
- Grant county theater
23%IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING
- TheatreSquared
23%THE BAKE OFF
- Arts Live Theatre
18%THE EMBER SOCIETY
- Birdie’s Cabaret Theater & Lounge
14%CHAOS IN FAIRYTALE FOREST
- Grant county theater
12%DERBY DAY
- southern theatre company
10%Best Performer In A Musical
John Sullivan
- SHREK
- The Pocket Theater
11%
Asher Jordan
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
8%
Quinton Sanders
- DREAM GIRLS
- Actors theatre
6%
Emily Provence
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
5%
Miranda Clark
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
4%
Belle Overstreet
- GREASE
- The Rialto
4%
Ash Henson
- THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
3%
Andrew Albertson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
3%
Keiren minter
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Murray’s playhouse
3%
Will Parkman
- MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
3%
Rex Wilkins
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Royal Theater
3%
Isaiah Wallis
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
3%
Mary-Thomas Hattier
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
3%
Haley Reed
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
2%
Luke Holt
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
2%
Greta Davidson
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Arts One Presents
2%
Makayla Shipe
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
2%
Angelica Glass
- THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
2%
Kayla Henderson
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
2%
Kirt Thomas
- THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
2%
Diana Weeks
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
2%
Petralina Rae
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- TheatreSquared
2%
Caleb Purtell
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Rialto
2%
LaDarius Lamar
- THE EMBER SOCIETY
- Birdie’s Cabaret Theater & Lounge
2%
Brenya Sutton
- CARRIE THE MUSICAL
- The Weekend Theater
2%Best Performer In A Play
Willie Lucius
- A RASIN IN THE SUN
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
13%
Amaya Hardin
- A RASIN IN THE SUN
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
10%
Anna Wright
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
7%
Ella Scott
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
6%
Cindy Nations
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Rialto
5%
Garrett Brenneman
- GREATER TUNA
- The Pocket Theater
4%
Paul Ryan
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
4%
Zane Brewer
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
4%
Bob Bidewell
- ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
4%
Bryce Kemph
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- TheatreSquared
3%
Xander Udochi
- KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
3%
Beaux Jones
- TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
3%
Kaylynn Robison
- A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
3%
Judith Bossi
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
3%
Quinn Gasaway
- KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
3%
Miki Gaynor
- RAISIN IN THE SUN
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
2%
Millie Medlock
- TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
2%
Zoey Newcomb
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
2%
Kelley Ponder
- ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
2%
Summer Brinley
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
2%
Katie Choate
- GOD OF CARNAGE
- The Weekend Theater
2%
Heather Stringfellow
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
2%
Erin Newman
- TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
2%
Kevin Day
- DERBY DAY
- southern theatre company
2%
Brandon Alvion
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
2%Best Play A RASIN IN THE SUN
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
19%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Theatre Collective
13%NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
10%EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
8%TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
8%ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
6%GREATER TUNA
- The Pocket Theater
5%FOR COLORED GIRLS
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
4%THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
4%KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
4%MURDER AT THE ART SHOW
- Grant county theater
4%TWELFTH NIGHT
- TheatreSquared
4%STUCK ON A TRAIN
- Arkansas State University Theatre
2%GOD OF CARNAGE
- The Weekend Theater
2%IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING
- TheatreSquared
1%PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
1%RUMORS
- The Royal Players
1%DERBY DAY
- southern theatre company
1%CHAO’S IN FAIRYTALE FOREST
- Grant county theater
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Baron Pugh
- A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- TheatreSquared
13%
Stephanie Jessing
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
12%
Britton Lynn
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
9%
Jeff McLaughlin
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
8%
Jamie Spillars
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
8%
TJ Brown
- A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
7%
Danny Grace
- ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
7%
Lauren Lusk
- THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
6%
Austin Aschbrenner
- KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
5%
Gabby Mason
- TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
4%
Greg Blacklaw
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Royal Theater
4%
Jeff McLaughlin
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
3%
Kim Powers
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- TheatreSquared
3%
Greg Blacklaw
- INTO THE WOODS
- Royal Theatre
3%
Jeff McLaughlin
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
2%
Skylar Craig
- STUCK ON A TRAIN
- Arkansas State University Theatre
1%
Garrett Krisell & Sidney Harvey
- CHAOS IN FAIRYTALE FOREST
- Grant county theater
1%
Eleanor Kahn
- IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING
- TheatreSquared
1%
Jeremy Barnes
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
1%
Shawn Irish
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
1%
Shawn D. Irish
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Steven Jones
- A RASIN IN THE SUN
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
25%
Caisa Sanburg
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
13%
Ben Smith
- TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
10%
Nathan Abshear
- ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
10%
Cricket S. Myers
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- TheatreSquared
9%
Jermey Barnes
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
8%
Alex Worthington
- IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING
- TheatreSquared
6%
Kaleb Hughes
- CHAOS IN THE FAIRYTALE FOREST
- Grant county theater
5%
Jarrett Robinett
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
5%
Caisa Sanburg
- STUCK ON A TRAIN
- Arkansas State University Theatre
4%
Jarrett Robinett
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
3%
Christie Chiles Twillie
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
3%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Addi Jones
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Arts One Presents
12%
Adam-Arizaga
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
9%
Tiara Piggee
- DREAM GIRLS
- Actors Theatre
6%
Amaya Hardin
- THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
6%
Lynn Manning
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
6%
Rita Woodward
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
5%
Judith Bossi
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
5%
Torres De’von Eskew
- MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
4%
Sa’teh Hampton
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- The Royal Players
4%
Katie Choate
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Royal Theater
4%
Caity Church
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
4%
Izzy Hammond
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- The Royal Players
3%
Kelly Clarke
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
3%
Alissa Gaithe
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
3%
Makenzie Booker
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
3%
Addison Lumpkins
- NEWSIES
- Royal Theatre
3%
Valerie Arnold
- THE EMBER SOCIETY
- Birdie’s Cabaret Theater & Lounge
3%
Josh Strickland
- A NEW BRAIN
- The Weekend Theater
2%
Isaiah Austin
- MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
2%
Amy Talbert
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Theatre Collective
2%
Brandon Nichols
- THE EMBER SOCIETY
- Birdie’s Cabaret Theater & Lounge
1%
Emily Swenskie
- THE EMBER SOCIETY
- Birdie’s Cabaret Theater & Lounge
1%
London Omo
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
1%
Max Emery
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
1%
Heather Lunsford
- MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Gabe Williams
- A RASIN IN THE SUN
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
13%
Lily Jo Ayres
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
12%
Libby Wills
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
9%
Brooke Wallace
- ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
8%
Trey Warner
- GREATER TUNA
- The Pocket Theater
7%
Ashley Adams
- A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
6%
Alyssa Martinez
- TWENTY50
- TheatreSquared
6%
Ben Bingham
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
5%
Riley Kelly
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
5%
Cassie Renee Bennett
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
4%
Jo Crites
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
3%
Heather Hooten
- KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
2%
Donovan Walters
- STUCK ON A TRAIN
- Arkansas State University Theatre
2%
Mark Ulrich
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
2%
Robin Starck
- A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
2%
Grant Watkins
- KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
2%
Emily Hutcheson
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
2%
Chris Klinger
- KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
2%
Jamie Hall
- A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
2%
Casey Ivy
- MURDER AT THE ART SHOW
- Grant county theater
1%
Peyton Grisham
- CHAOS IN FAIRYTALE FOREST
- Grant county theater
1%
Lewis Sanders
- DERBY DAY
- Southern Theatre Company
1%
Karen Goins
- MURDER AT THE ART SHOW
- Grant county theater
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
19%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Murray’s playhouse
18%PERCY JACKSON THE LIGHTN THIEF THE MUSICAL
- The Royal Players
10%THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
10%SIX
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
9%NEWISES
- Royal Theatre
9%LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
8%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- The Royal Players
8%SUESSICAL
- The Royal Players
5%CHAOS IN FAIRYTALE FOREST
- Grant county theater
5%Favorite Local Theatre
Actors Theatre of Little Rock
13%
Arkansas State University Theatre
12%
Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
11%
Theatre Collective
10%
TheatreSquared
9%
Arts One Presents
8%
The Pocket Theater
8%
Royal Theatre
5%
UCA Summer Theatre
4%
Argenta Contemporary Theatre
4%
The Rialto
4%
The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
3%
The Weekend Theater
3%
Murry's Dinner Playhouse
3%
AOP NWA
1%
Grant county theater
1%
Southern Theatre Company
1%
Center Stage Productions
0%