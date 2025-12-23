Review: A HOT COCOA NUTTY NUTCRACKER at Hot Springs World Class High School Theater

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

There’s something truly special about seeing young artists take the stage with confidence, joy, and clear artistic intention, and A Hot Cocoa Nutty Nutcracker—presented by the Hot Springs School District 7–12 Dance Program on December 11 and 12—did exactly that. Directed and choreographed by Amy Bramlett Turner and Alexis Pritsch, this inventive twist on the beloved holiday classic felt both cozy and contemporary, offering a delightful blend of tradition, imagination, and student-driven excellence.

This was not a typical Nutcracker, and I absolutely LOVED it! While the production honored tradition with touches of Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, it also leaned boldly into its own personality, lacing in modern tunes and jazzy numbers that amplified the show’s delightful “nuttiness.” The mix of classical and contemporary music gave the performance a fresh pulse, keeping audiences engaged while allowing the dancers to explore a wider range of styles and energy that perfectly matched the production’s whimsical spirit.

The dancers themselves were a joy to watch. Across grades 7 through 12, the performers demonstrated impressive discipline, musicality, and stage presence. Ensemble numbers were clean and energetic, while featured moments allowed personalities to sparkle. It was especially rewarding to see older dancers lead with confidence while younger performers rose to the challenge, creating a strong sense of mentorship and unity within the program.

What truly stood out was the strength of the choreography. Turner and Pritsch crafted movement that was visually engaging while also being thoughtfully tailored to showcase the dancers’ individual strengths. From crisp group formations to expressive solo moments, the choreography balanced technique with storytelling, ensuring the dancers weren’t just executing steps, but fully inhabiting the spirit of the piece.

One of my favorite scenes in Act 1 was The Battle Scene performed by the Dance I class. In a clever and crowd-pleasing twist, the dancers ditched traditional ballet music and instead battled it out to Michael Jackson’s “Beat It,” instantly raising the energy in the room. Lead duelers Anani Coleman and John Sullivan anchored the number with sharp focus and commitment, while a featured guitar solo by LaRon Samuel added an extra layer of rock-star flair. The result was an exciting, high-impact number that perfectly embodied the show’s playful “nutty” spirit and had the audience fully locked in.

Act 2 delivered its own set of memorable moments. Everyone fell in love with the lovely solo by Victoria Mitchell as the Sugar Plum Fairy. Mitchell danced with elegance and control, bringing grace and poise to one of the most iconic roles in the Nutcracker tradition. Another standout scene featured Katie Potts as Mother Ginger alongside the absolutely precious Little Gingerbread Dancers from the 6–8 year old group. Their joyful energy and infectious smiles brought an extra dose of holiday sweetness to the stage, earning well-deserved audience “awws” and applause.

This show genuinely made me tear up—twice. Beyond beautifully spotlighting the seasoned ballerinas and the adorable elementary dancers, the production’s heart shone brightest in its inclusivity. The PACE rockstars were joyfully woven into the storytelling, proudly showcasing their skills during the Toy Soldier March and the Russian Dance. These moments weren’t just meaningful, but they were triumphant. Watching these dancers light up the stage, supported and celebrated alongside their peers was powerful.

This production also marked the final Nutcracker for Hot Springs Dance Troupe seniors Chloe Powell, John Sullivan, Victoria Mitchell, and Zaid Diaz, and they made every moment count. Featured throughout the performance, these dancers led with confidence, clearly demonstrating the growth and dedication they’ve cultivated within this program. Their performances felt both celebratory and bittersweet, serving as a beautiful send-off while also underscoring just how incredible the talent coming out of this program truly is.

During intermission, the evening took on an unexpectedly moving real-world moment when Commander James Smith of the NJROTC promoted Aiden Livingston to Senior Chief Petty Officer. Commander Smith emphasized the significance of the honor, noting that achieving Chief or Senior Chief—whether in the Navy or NJROTC—is no small feat. He praised Livingston’s leadership, knowledge, and dependability, highlighting how, over the past two years, he has stepped up to mentor and develop junior sailors, helping them grow into stronger leaders themselves. “This is what everyone in the workforce asks for,” Smith said. “Someone with initiative, activity, and dependability. This is Senior Chief Livingston to a T.” Following the promotion, Director Amy Turner returned to the stage to remind the audience that this kind of achievement is exactly what the program celebrates, sharing, “The one thing we really pride ourselves on is that our dancers are able to be theater kids, ROTC kids, athletes, musicians—like whatever, whatever floats your boat.” This is just another reason why I love this dance troupe and theatre program: they don’t just build strong performers, they allow their artists to grow in their other interests as well.

I am so happy I was able to attend A Hot Cocoa Nutty Nutcracker. It is a shining example of the educational and artistic opportunities being cultivated within the Hot Springs School District’s dance program. This charming holiday production warmed hearts, showcased real talent, and left audiences cheering for what this vibrant dance and theatre program does next.

