Young Players Second Stage At The Royal Theatre To Present DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

Young Players Second Stage will present DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL at the The Royal Theatre. The production is sponsored by Mid-Town Plumbing Company and will be performed on select dates beginning January 8, 2026.

DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

Based on the Disney Channel original movie, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical follows Mal, Evie, Jay, and Carlos, the teenage children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil, as they leave the Isle of the Lost to attend Auradon Prep. The book is by Nick Blaemire, with music adaptation, vocal music, and incidental music by Madeline Smith, additional lyrics by Blaemire, and orchestrations by Matthew Tishler.

The production is directed by Justin A. Pike, with music direction by Patricia Lora and choreography by Reagan Turbyfill. Costume design is by Dorothy Johnson, Brenya Sutton, and Susan Melton. Scenic design and lighting design are by Pike, with stage management by Emma Boone and props by LeeAnn Clay. The production is produced by The Shady Ladies.

Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, which supplies all authorized performance materials.

Performances will be held January 8–11 and January 15–18, 2026. Evening performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays will begin at 7:00 p.m., with Sunday matinees beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets are $15 for all seating and are assigned seating. Audience members are encouraged to confirm seating assignments prior to purchase. Tickets may be purchased in advance, and contactless transactions will be used. The box office opens one hour prior to evening performances and earlier on matinee days. For accessible or special needs seating, patrons may contact the box office by email or phone.

The Royal Theatre is located at 111 N. Market Street in Benton, Arkansas.

