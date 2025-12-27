Review: THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL at The Royal Theatre in Benton

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Royal Players brought the true meaning of Christmas to Benton with The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical, which ran from December 4-14 at the Historic Royal Theatre, located at 111 S. Market Street. Directed by Matthew Burns and Student Directed by Brayden Armstrong, this heartwarming musical is based on the play by Barbara Robinson, with book and lyrics by Jahnna Beecham and music and lyrics by Malcom Hillgartner. The production is sponsored by Everett Buick GMC.

This lively adaptation follows the Herdmans, widely known as the worst kids in town, as they barrel into the annual Christmas pageant and turn everything upside down. Never ones to follow the rules, the Herdmans inject chaos into every scene, leaving the community scrambling and the ever-determined director, Grace Bradley, searching for a way to keep the show on track. The production opens with “Our Perfect Little Town,” performed by the Church Ladies, painting a picturesque, storybook image of polished smiles, tidy traditions, and the comforting illusion that everything is exactly as it should be. That cheerful opening proves delightfully ironic, as the Herdmans’ mischief quickly peels back the town’s glossy surface to reveal something far more meaningful. Amid the laughter and mayhem, the story settles into moments of genuine warmth and reflection, reminding us that compassion and grace are the true heart of Christmas, and even the most unruly kids can leave a lasting, transformative impact on those around them.

With musical direction by Lexie Ellis and choreography by Jillian Berry, this cast rises to the occasion with energy and a clear sense of ensemble storytelling. The vocals for this young cast are confident and well-balanced, allowing familiar holiday tunes and pageant moments to shine while still serving the narrative, and Berry’s choreography keeps the stage lively without overwhelming the story’s quieter, more meaningful beats. Every performer contributes to the larger picture, creating a cohesive community onstage that mirrors the show’s message about belonging and acceptance.

This ensemble absolutely shines, bringing commitment and fearless energy to every moment onstage. The Herdman kids—Italo Arevalo (Ralph), Julie Wynne Zimmerebner (Imogene), Korbin Beard (Leroy), Jonah Wayne (Claude), Robert Lindsey (Ollie), and especially Hayden Forga as Gladys Herdman—embrace the chaos with gusto, leaning fully into their reputations as the “worst kids in town” while still allowing glimmers of heart to peek through. Forga, in particular, commands attention the instant she steps onstage; her Gladys is bursting with personality, bold physicality, and impeccable comedic timing, making her impossible to look away from and an absolute scene-stealer.

The Bradley family anchors the story, with Amanda Kennedy as Grace Bradley guiding the action with steady resolve and compassion, Zachary Tallent as Bob Bradley providing grounding support, Jacob Lenzini as Charlie Bradley adding youthful charm, and Dawson Claire Jones delivering a relatable experience as Beth Bradley. Together, these performers create a beautifully balanced production, one that celebrates big personalities, genuine growth, and the magic that happens when young actors are given the space to fully shine.

Ending on this high note, the Royal Players never cease to entertain me. However, my new favorite is seeing what the Young Players create during Christmas Break. These dedicated thespians take on a full production, pulling it together in roughly three weeks, and then step onstage during the first full week of January with confidence that never fails to impress. The level of focus, teamwork, and sheer determination it takes to accomplish that is nothing short of amazing.

This year, they are tackling DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS, and if the energy, talent, and commitment on display here are any indication, audiences are in for a truly magical treat. I cannot wait to see these young performers continue to grow and bring the next generation of storytelling to life. Bring on 2026!

Thank you to Matthew Burns Photography for use of these fabulous photos.

Article Co-Written by University of Arkansas Little Rock Journalism Major Emma Bertram

