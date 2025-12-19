Review: DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL at Reynolds Performance Hall

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol rolled into Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway on December 10, transforming a familiar holiday tale into a foot-stomping, Dolly inspired night of musical storytelling. Experiencing a production of this scale at Reynolds only added to the excitement, with rich sound, sweeping stage pictures, and an audience eager to embrace the season. This reimagined Christmas Carol filters Dickens through a Smoky Mountain lens, blending classic Dicken’s moments with country-rooted humor and musical warmth. Playing to a sold-out house, the production fed off the crowd’s infectious holiday energy. Adapted by David H. Bell, Paul T. Couch, and Curt Wollan, with a book by Bell and music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, the show was directed and choreographed by Antoinette DiPietropolo.

The story follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a cold-hearted businessman who values profit over people and has long shut himself off from joy, generosity, and human connection. On Christmas Eve, he is visited by the ghost of his former partner, who warns him that change is no longer optional. Scrooge is then guided by three spirits who force him to confront his past mistakes, witness the impact of his present choices, and face the lonely future awaiting him if he refuses to change. Through these haunting encounters, Scrooge is given one final chance to open his heart and embrace the true spirit of Christmas.

The production announces its creative confidence from the very first moments. The opening image—a striking silhouette of fiddle player Katy Cotten—instantly pulled focus and set an intriguing tone before a single word was spoken. That tease paid off beautifully when Cotten emerged as the Ghost of Christmas Future, reimagined with a fiery, fiddle-slinging presence straight out of a “Devil Went Down to Georgia” showdown. The fusion of Southern folklore energy and Dickensian dread was bold, clever, and unforgettable.

Ken Orman’s Ebenezer Scrooge brought an unexpected edge to the role, carrying himself with the air of a Wild West lawman rather than the usual buttoned-up miser. There was a steely authority in his posture and delivery, as if Scrooge were used to laying down the law and expecting the world to fall in line. That rugged presence fit beautifully within the Smoky Mountain setting, and as the story progressed, watching that ironclad exterior crack gave his transformation added impact and emotional payoff.

Tammie Harris added an extra dose of sass to the evening in her dual roles as Scrooge’s house maid and the Ghost of Christmas Past. Her sharp timing and expressive delivery brought humor and attitude to both appearances, making each entrance instantly engaging.

Another standout surprise came with the Ghost of Christmas Present. Played by Johnny Fernandez, the character arrived with a gruff, coal miner–style voice that immediately caught me off guard—in the best way. Rather than leaning into expected joviality, this interpretation brought a rugged, lived-in authority that felt rooted in Appalachian storytelling. It added texture and weight to the role, reinforcing that generosity and joy don’t always come wrapped in softness.

The comedy landed just as strongly as the sentiment of the season. Some of the biggest laughs of the night came from ensemble members doubling as the Cratchit children, who leaned fully into the playful chaos and clearly had a blast doing it. Riordan Banks, in particular, cracked me up with moments of silliness that provided joyful contrast while keeping the storytelling buoyant.

What truly makes this version sing is how organically the music drives the storytelling. The score feels like the engine of the show rather than an accessory, carrying the audience from humor to heartbreak to hope with ease. The ensemble work created a genuine sense of community onstage, and the accents rang true to the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, adding an extra layer of regional authenticity. Confession time: if there’s a Christmas song I truly love, I will happily play it year-round, and “I’m Dreaming of a Smoky Mountain Christmas” is one of those forever favorites. When the ensemble sang it at the end of Act I, I completely lit up—it felt like a warm musical hug that sent the audience into intermission humming, smiling, and fully wrapped in the spirit of the show.

One of my favorite elements of the evening was getting to see the live musicians onstage, which added energy and immediacy to the performance. Under the steady leadership of Piano/Conductor David Alexander Rovang, the band became an integral part of the storytelling rather than something tucked away out of sight. Guitarist Robert Bekkers, bassist Michael Capadais, fiddler Katy Cotten, banjo player Sam Saint Ours, and drummer Alejandro Garay created a rich, rootsy sound that perfectly supported the Smoky Mountain flavor of the score.

Visually, the production delivered that Christmas-card glow, with stage pictures that supported both the Smoky Mountain setting and the supernatural elements of the story. Lighting, atmosphere, and staging helped each spirit’s journey feel distinct, while the musical numbers conjured emotions whether through candles or party scenes. These storytellers wove a magical holiday tale.

Before the show, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library – Faulkner County Chapter welcomed patrons in the lobby, signing up new readers and sharing information about the program’s mission. The presence of the Imagination Library added a meaningful layer to the evening, reminding audiences that Dolly Parton’s influence extends far beyond the stage and highlighting the commitment of the staff at Reynolds Performance Hall to support literacy, education, and community engagement.

Though Reynolds is on winter break, there are still many great shows to see before their season wraps up. Check out their website at uca.edu/pa for more information.

If you missed this great production and are willing to drive to Florida or Kentucky, you can purchase tickets at www.smokymountainchristmascarol.com.

