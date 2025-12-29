Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

For this Christmas season, we opened with A Christmas Carol in Hot Springs and closed with A Christmas Carol: The Musical in Conway with Red Curtain Theatre. Featuring music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and directed by Liz Mathis with music direction by Kayla White and choreography by Rebecca Dillon, the production ran from December 12–21. Seeing my friends bring this classic to life felt like a true full-circle moment that wrapped the season in nostalgia, generosity, and that unmistakable spark of live theatre. It was a reminder of why this story endures year after year: community gathers, artists give generously of themselves, and for a few hours, kindness wins. Walking out of the theatre, I felt the same quiet joy Dickens promises: lighter, grateful, and already looking forward to the next curtain call.

This adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic blends spectacle, music, and emotional storytelling, following Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey from isolation to generosity. On Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his former partner, Jacob Marley, who warns him of the consequences of a life without compassion. Guided by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come, Scrooge revisits memories, witnesses the impact of his choices, and confronts a future shaped by regret. Awakened on Christmas morning, he embraces redemption, kindness, and the joy of giving, proving that it is never too late to change.

Red Curtain’s performances get more impressive every time I visit, and this production has some top-notch talent in this cast. From seasoned thespians who anchor the storytelling with confidence to emerging artists who bring fresh energy to the stage, the ensemble works seamlessly to elevate the material. Each role is clearly crafted with care, rivaling anything you’ll find on a much larger stage.

Before the show, my neighbor next to me was bragging about how well Perry Morriss was as Scrooge, and she was correct. His expressiveness and commitment to the role anchored the entire production, taking us on a clear and compelling journey from gruff miser to redeemed soul. Morriss emitted genuine vulnerability, setting the emotional tone for the rest of the cast to shine.

Eric Brown is chilling as Jacob Marley, Scrooge’s former business partner. His commanding presence immediately sets an ominous tone, made even more powerful during the musical number “Link by Link,” which was a standout moment of the evening. The dancers heightened the unease of the scene, moving with sharp precision and eerie intention creating a genuinely creepy atmosphere that won my starry-heart eyes for the night.

The three Christmas spirits are the emotional heartbeat of this production, and Red Curtain absolutely nailed the casting. Darby Lytle’s Ghost of Christmas Past glides through the story with ethereal grace as she escorts Scrooge through his memories. When she launched into “Lights of Long Ago,” the entire room seemed to hold its breath as her voice mesmerized us during their magical moment together. Christopher Turner’s Ghost of Christmas Present arrives in a burst of warmth and generosity, filling the stage with joyful energy, especially in “Abundance and Charity,” where his playful interactions with the ensemble radiate celebration and community. Rounding out the trio, Raediesha Tucker’s Ghost of Christmas Future is quietly haunting, using stillness and perfectly timed gestures to foreshadow Scrooge’s fate in a way that is chilling and unforgettable. Together, these three spirits beautifully guide the story, weaving past, present, and future into a powerful emotional journey that pulls the entire production together.

Moments with The Cratchit family were precious. Gerry Bruno’s Bob Cratchit was warm and steady, providing a counterpoint to Scrooge’s initial coldness, while Lucas Bruno’s Tiny Tim delivered tender, optimistic performances that felt authentic. The rest of the Cratchit family exuded resilience and joy, even in modest circumstances, leaving audiences touched by their perseverance and love.

Dance and choreography, designed by Rebecca Dillon, were standout highlights of the show. Numbers like “Fezziwig’s Annual Christmas Ball” and “Jolly Good Time” were an absolute delight to watch, bursting with festive spirit and joyful movement. The high-energy choreography filled the stage with life, using the full ensemble to create moments that felt celebratory and downright infectious.

I am so happy I was able to end my holiday celebration with this production, and I look forward to Red Curtain’s season next year. To open, Johnny Passmore will be directing YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU. They have already released the cast list, and I can’t wait to see it! For more information about this wonderful troupe of performers, visit their website at https://www.redcurtaintheatre.com.

Article Co-Written by University of Arkansas- Little Rock Journalism Major Emma Bertram

