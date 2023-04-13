CHICKEN & BISCUITS at TheatreSquared

On stage at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, AR and streaming April 19-May 14



"As satisfying a theatrical meal as is an ample serving of actual chicken and biscuits." - NY Stage Review



Fresh from its 2021 Broadway debut. Rival sisters, Baneatta and Beverly, are trying to bury their father-without killing each other first. When a family secret is revealed at the church altar, things go from bad to bonkers. With fast-paced jokes that will have audiences rolling in the aisles-and Grandpa turning over in his grave-this dysfunctional family comedy is even more satisfying than its namesake.



For tickets and information, call 479.777.7477 or https://www.theatre2.org/chicken-biscuits