Ballet Arkansas Expects to Lose Over $400,000 as a Result of the Health Crisis

The ballet was forced to postpone its previously announced productions of Jekyll and Hyde and the Nutcracker Spectacular.

Ballet Arkansas, like many other arts organizations, is suffering as a result of the health crisis, KATV reports.

"While we can program staying in lines and six feet apart, the quality of what an audience member would experience would be vastly subdued compared to what we would otherwise be able to portray if we didn't have those restrictions in place," said Michael Fothergill, executive and artistic director for Ballet Arkansas.

Fothergill said that they are anticipating losses exceeding $400,000.

"For us, we've got to think as creatively as we possibly can and try to stay as relevant in the lives as we possibly can of the citizens, knowing that we don't have those robust budgets that we would ordinarily have, or the ability to ask people to really supplement some of the losses that we've experienced," Fothergill said.

Ballet Arkansas has created the "Pointe to Future Resiliency Fund," seeking tax-deductible donations.

The Ballet hopes to return in the spring with a performance of Coppelia February 18-21st.

"It's something that will bring a light hearted spirit to folks at a time that I think we all kind of need to laugh a little bit," Fothergill said.

