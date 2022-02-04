Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces February 6 Performance Of DESIGNING WOMEN

Following the recent cancellation of performances due to inclement weather, the Arkansas Repertory Theatre is announcing a newly scheduled performance of Designing Women on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for any of the remaining performances can be purchased online at www.TheRep.org.

A world-premiere comedy from the creators of the smash-hit television series, Designing Women brings Julia, Suzanne, Mary Jo, and Charlene into our current age. It's 2020, and the ladies of Sugarbaker's design firm are as hilarious as ever, responding to their own differences and to the insanity of the world around them. With the same whip-smart and unmistakably Southern brand of humor, this new play proves that nothing unites us like laughter.

Designing Women is written by Linda Bloodworth Thomason and directed by Harry Thomason. Designing Women is a co-production with TheatreSquared. The production is sponsored by Chip and Cindy Murphy and Mitchell Williams Law Firm as well as BKD CPAs, DataMax, Stella Boyle Smith Trust, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Friday, Eldredge & Clark Law Firm, and Rose Law Firm. Designing Women is the first production in The Rep's Spring '22 Season.