Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces Additional 'Pay-What-You-Can' Nights For Spring '22 Season

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre is excited to announce additional nights for "Pay-What-You-Can" preview performances for the Spring '22 Season, including Designing Women, School Girls, and Into The Woods. Patrons are invited to the first Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday preview performances by paying any amount they wish for tickets.

Tickets must be purchased in person at the Box Office at 601 Main Street the Saturday before each opening from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (please note this is a change from previous procedures). For each show, there will be at least 150 tickets available for purchase across all three performances. Tickets are limited to two per person and are first-come, first-served.

"PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN" TICKETS ON-SALE DATES:

Saturday, Jan 15 - 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Designing WomenSaturday, Feb 26 - 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls PlaySaturday, April 16 - 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Into The Woods

"Pay-What-You-Can" preview performances are sponsored by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

At all performances of Designing Women, all patrons will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of the event, or patrons may volunteer their proof of vaccination with the final vaccine dated at least 14 days prior to the event. Negative test results or proof of vaccination must be dated with your full name matching your ID. Either a physical copy or photo of a physical card/test result will be accepted. All patrons will be required to wear masks while in the building, except while actively eating or drinking concessions.

If you have a cough, fever, shortness of breath, or any other symptom associated with COVID-19, please do not attend the event.

Note: COVID-19 Safety Protocols for School Girls... and Into The Woods will be announced at a later date.

More information about the Spring '22 Season and season subscriptions can be found online at www.TheRep.org. Subscriptions can be purchased online or by calling The Rep's Box Office at (501) 378-0405.