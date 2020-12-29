Arkansas Public Theatre Announces Auditions For BUYER & CELLAR and THE CLEAN HOUSE

Arkansas Public Theatre has announced auditions for its upcoming socially distanced productions. The two shows being presented are Buyer and Cellar, and The Clean House.

Virtual Auditions

Please note the specific dates for in person auditions and performances. Also, please pay special attention to the rehearsal schedule which is posted in the audition packet.

1. Pick one of the provided script selections in the audition packet.

2. Record a video of yourself, from the shoulders up, reading the selection. Don't forget to tell us who you are.

3. Complete the audition form posted below.

4. Email your audition video to: productions@arkansaspublictheatre.org

No later than 5pm the Friday before in-person auditions.

5. You will be contacted if the Director wishes to have you attend the in-person audition.

Learn more at https://www.arkansaspublictheatre.org/castingandvolunteering.