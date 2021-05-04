Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Youth Theatre Carson City Returns to Live Performances Next Week With THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS

Later this summer, the company will present Footloose.

May. 4, 2021  
Youth Theatre Carson City returns to live performances next weekend with a performance of The Wind in the Willows.

The groups has also announced upcoming events throughout the summer, including an 80s Dance Party Musical Theatre Camp, and a production of Footloose the Musical.

Learn more at https://www.youththeatrecarsoncity.com/.

The full lineup is as follows:

The Wind in the Willows

Live on stage at the Carson City Community Center

May 14-16

This riotous comedy follows Mole, Rat, Badger, and the impulsive Mr. Toad, whose antics land him in serious trouble. With his beloved home under threat from the notorious Chief Weasel and his gang of sinister Wild Wooders, Toad must attempt a daring escape leading to a series of misadventures and a heroic battle to recapture Toad Hall. Full of humor, wit, a gorgeous, soaring score, and heartwarming lessons of friendship, THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Young@Part® is the perfect show for the whole family.

Performed by the National Award-Winning Showstoppers Performance Troupe

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this event will have limited seating and tickets will not be available at the door. Please purchase your tickets online prior to attending the event.

Footloose Musical Theatre Intensive Auditions

Open to kids Grades 6-12+

June 15 & 26

One of the most explosive movie musicals in recent memory bursts onto the live stage in this exhilarating adaptation of this Oscar and Tony-Nominated Footloose the Musical. When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, Ren isn't prepared for his new home, or the ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, determined to gain control over the town's youth, including his own daughter. To the rockin' rhythm of its top 40 score, FOOTLOOSE celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people, guiding them with a warm heart and an open mind.

First round of auditions will be by video submission due June 15, 2021. Callbacks June 26, 2021.

Schedule: Mondays thru Thursdays 4-7pm June 28-July 29, 2021

Performances July 30-August 1, 2021

Tuition: $150. Scholarships available by application.

80s Dance Party Musical Theatre Camp

Open to kids Grades K-5.

July 19-23

Spend a week full of singing, dancing, acting, games, and more culminating in a performance for friends and family on the last day! No audition necessary!

Students registered for this camp will receive a complimentary ticket to Youth Theatre Carson City's production of "Footloose: The Musical."

Schedule: Mondays-Friday 9am-12pm July 19-23 at the Carson City Community Center

Performance for families July 23 @ 12pm

Tuition: $100. Scholarships available by application.

Footloose The Musical

Carson City Community Center

July 30-August 1

