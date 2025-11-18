Andrea Knox Named November Artist In Residence At Park West Gallery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Park West Gallery and the First Friday Foundation will highlight Las Vegas painter Andrea Knox as the November Artist in Residence, continuing the program’s effort to spotlight the region’s diverse and dynamic fine arts community.

Knox will appear at Park West Gallery at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace from November 27–30, where she will meet visitors and create new work live in the gallery. The residency will offer audiences a closer look at her practice and the evolving visual language that has defined her emerging career.

Knox, who began painting in 2021, recently completed six months as an Emerging Artist in Residence at the First Friday Foundation, producing more than 20 studio paintings as well as murals, body art, and plein-air studies. Her work draws inspiration from the Las Vegas arts community and the natural world, blending realism and symbolic abstraction to explore memory, interiority, and the porous line between self and environment. Her influences include artists such as Andrew Wyeth, Kazuyuki Takezaki, and Alex Grey, reflected in paintings that engage both emotional expression and sensory detail.

The Artist in Residency Program, launched in 2025, seeks to expand opportunities for local artists through public exposure, workshops, and community partnerships. Participating artists also present their work alongside selections from Park West Gallery’s collection, which includes pieces by Pablo Picasso, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Salvador Dalí, and other major figures.

Park West Gallery is located at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. Current hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. More information is available at ParkWestVegas.com or by calling 702-630-1037.