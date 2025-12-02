Phish Set Return to Sphere in Las Vegas in 2026

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Phish will return to Sphere in Las Vegas next year for nine shows, set for April 16-18, April 23-25, and April 30-May 2. A ticket request period is now underway here and will continue through 9:00 am PT / 12:00 noon ET on Monday, December 8. All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 12, at 11:00 am PT /2:00 pm ET.

In addition, a limited number of travel packages (including hotel and tickets) will go on sale on Wednesday, December 3, 10:00 am (PT)/1:00 pm (ET), exclusively here. Specific ticketing information and on-sale times for each show are available here.

The 2026 Sphere dates follow Phish’s debut run at the entertainment venue in April 2024, during their sold-out, four-night stand. They marked the second band to perform at Sphere at the time.

PHISH AT SPHERE 2026

APRIL 2026

16 – Las Vegas, NV – Sphere

17 – Las Vegas, NV - Sphere

18 – Las Vegas, NV - Sphere

23 – Las Vegas, NV - Sphere

24 – Las Vegas, NV - Sphere

25 – Las Vegas, NV - Sphere

30 – Las Vegas, NV – Sphere

MAY 2026

1 – Las Vegas, NV - Sphere

2 – Las Vegas, NV - Sphere

ABOUT PHISH:

Formed in 1983 in Burlington, VT, Phish has released 16 studio albums, beginning with 1989’s Junta and continuing through 2024’s Evolve, released on the band’s own JEMP Records. In 2002, the band launched LivePhish, which offers high-quality soundboard recordings of every show, regular releases from Phish’s substantial archive, and 4k live webcasts. LivePhish+, the band’s streaming service offers unlimited on-demand access to the entire LivePhish catalog.

Phish has played over 2,000 shows since their formation, regularly selling out multiple nights at arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums across North America, Halloween extravaganzas, and four-night New Year’s Eve celebrations at NYC’s world-famous Madison Square Garden. To date, Phish have performed 87 sold-out shows at The Garden since their debut performance there in 1994. In 2017, Phish performed The Bakers’ Dozen, a 13-night concert series that saw the band play 237 unique songs, repeating none during the entire run.

In 1996, Phish presented The Clifford Ball, the first of 11 self-produced festivals, held on the decommissioned Plattsburgh Air Force Base in upstate New York, and influenced a new generation of American rock festivals, including Bonnaroo, among others. Phish marked the turn of the millennium with a New Year’s Eve festival at Florida’s Big Cypress Indian Reservation, drawing a record-setting attendance of 80,000 people, playing an historic seven-hour set, culminating at dawn on New Year’s Day.

In 2024, Phish performed their highly acclaimed four-night sold-out run at Sphere in Las Vegas. In addition, the band’s annual summer live run was highlighted by Mondegreen, a four-day festival at The Woodlands in Dover, DE.

In 1997, Phish founded The WaterWheel Foundation to oversee the band’s various charitable activities, harnessing the kindness of the Phish fan community to create positive change. WaterWheel fulfills this mission by collecting donations for local nonprofit organizations in association with Phish tour dates via WaterWheel’s Touring Division. WaterWheel also supports non-profits based in Phish’s home state of Vermont, especially those focused on cleaning up the Lake Champlain watershed. WaterWheel chooses beneficiaries from a wide sphere of causes, including those working to protect the environment, promote social justice, fight food insecurity, provide music education, register voters, and those that help women and children, the homeless, and others in need. 2023 saw Phish perform two benefit concerts at Saratoga Springs, NY’s Broadview Stage at SPAC, raising over $3.5M for flood recovery efforts in Vermont and Upstate New York.

In 2024, Phish performed a three-night stand at Albany, NY’s MVP Arena, benefitting the Divided Sky Residential Recovery Program and its recently opened facility in Ludlow, VT. 100% of all net proceeds from the three concerts – including ticket revenues, merchandise sales, and a pay-per-view livestream – generated over $4M in support of the Divided Sky Foundation, the non-profit addiction recovery organization started by Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio. For more information or to donate, please see www.waterwheelfoundation.org.