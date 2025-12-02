MAGIC MIKE LIVE: HOLIDAY REMIX Runs at SAHARA Las Vegas Through January 3

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live will continue its seasonal engagement, Magic Mike Live: Holiday Remix, at SAHARA Las Vegas through January 3.

The 2025–26 edition introduces new material, including holiday-themed music segments, updated design elements throughout the Magic Mike Lounge and Theater, and additional moments incorporated into the existing production.

The production performs five nights a week at the Magic Mike Live Theater. The schedule is subject to change.

Magic Mike Live is a dance- and acrobatics-driven stage show created by Channing Tatum and co-directed by Tatum and Alison Faulk, with choreography by Faulk, Teresa Espinosa, and Luke Broadlick. The production features a cast of performers across multiple disciplines and is presented in a 360-degree staging environment.

The show is currently running at SAHARA Las Vegas and at The Hippodrome Casino in London. Further information is available at MagicMikeLive.com.