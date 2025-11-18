Tickets to Bernadette Peters and More at The Smith Center Now on Sale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two exciting new shows have been added to the calendar at The Smith Center: the Reynolds Hall return of beloved stage and screen icon Bernadette Peters and the Smith Center debut of the popular family-favorite Be Like Blippi Tour.

Please note, ticket prices listed are all-inclusive of base ticket prices and all fees.

Saturday, April 18, 2026

Tickets from $52

Throughout her illustrious career, Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances onstage, in films and on television, in concert and on recordings. She has garnered numerous accolades including three Tony Awards, four Emmys and four Grammy nominations.

Join her for a magical and inspiring evening of songs from the great music masters. Peters will create an intimate audience experience while performing celebrated selections from Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim and Jerry Herman, among others. Come and enjoy the incomparable star for a one-of-a-kind evening certain to touch your heart.

Be Like Blippi Tour

Saturday, May 2, 2026

Tickets from $29

VIP packages available

Get ready to see the world more curiously. Join Blippi and Meekah live onstage for a one-of-a-kind interactive adventure that inspires kids to move like, play like and explore just like Blippi! The Be Like Blippi Tour is packed with high-energy music and surprises, featuring fan-favorite songs like “The Excavator Song,” “Monster Truck,” “Dino Dance” and “Curious Like Me.”

With Blippi's signature mix of play, learning and exploration, families can get curious together while singing, laughing and dancing during this unforgettable adventure full of fun and discovery. The Be Like Blippi Tour invites you to break out your orange Blippi glasses and ignite that spark of curiosity that lives inside every single one of us. Share in an unforgettable experience that encourages kids to Be Like Blippi.