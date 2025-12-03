The Head and The Heart Returning to Las Vegas in 2026 for One-Night-Only Performance

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Almost two years since their debut at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, indie folk band The Head and The Heart will return to the venue with a one-night-only performance in early 2026.

Following the release of their sixth album earlier this year, the band will take the stage again on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT here.

Since The Head and The Heart’s formation in 2009, the band has performed nationwide, with mainstage slots at Coachella, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, performing songs like “Rivers and Roads,” “Down in the Valley” and “Lost in My Mind” and touring with headlining acts like The Lumineers and Brandi Carlile in 2025 and 2026. Their crowd-favorite track “Honeybee” secured over 153 million-plus total global streams and their debut self-titled album recently received a Platinum certification from RIAA.

About The Head and The Heart

Initially self-released in 2011, The Head and The Heart’s self-titled breakout debut produced songs such as “Rivers and Roads,” “Down In The Valley” and “Lost In My Mind” (#1 at AAA) and is now Certified Gold. 2013’s Let’s Be Still and 2016’s Signs of Light, settled into Billboard’s Top 10 albums chart, with Signs of Light securing the #1 position on Rock Album Charts, securing the band’s first #1 at Alternative position with “All We Ever Knew” and also held the #1 spot at AAA for nine straight weeks.

The band’s fourth full-length album, Living Mirage, was released toin 2019. “Missed Connection” which secured the #1 position on the Alternative Chart and #1 at Mediabase and BDS alternative charts, already having achieved #1 on the AAA chart. The album’s breakout track, “Honeybee”, became a fan favorite with 153M+ total global streams and 1M+ global weekly streams.

They have appeared in Cameron Crowe’s Roadies, with music featured in countless other commercials, films and TV, among them Corona, Silver Linings Playbook and more. In total, the band has performed numerous times on national television including appearances on CBS Saturday, Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Today Show, Austin City Limits and more. Released earlier this year, Aperture is the band’s sixth studio album.

Photo Credit: The Head and the Heart / AEG Presents Las Vegas