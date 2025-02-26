Youth Artists Orchestra Of Las Vegas Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary With Concert Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Dr. Shirley Linzy Young Artists Orchestra of Las Vegas will present their 10th Anniversary Concert Gala on Sunday, April 13, at 2 p.m. at The Smith Center's 2,000-seat Reynolds Hall.

This special anniversary concert will feature ‘Aheym,” an electrifying piece by Bryce Dessner of The National, George Gershwin's timeliness “Rhapsody in Blue,” performed on its 101th anniversary by acclaimed Canadian pianist Lucas Porter, Tchaikovsky's powerful Symphony No. 4, and special performances by Cuban-American singer Noybel Gorgoy, The Groove Culture Band, and Mariachi Internacional from the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts. Tickets are on sale at lvyao.org/tickets.

YAO is the only tuition-free youth orchestra program in Nevada and one of the few tuition-free youth orchestras in the U.S. Founded in 2015 by the visionary violist, conductor and entrepreneur Yunior Lopez, YAO has become one of the most distinguished youth orchestras in the United States.

“I am proud that YAO has become a beacon for innovation in youth music education, performances and for our contributions to southern Nevada's cultural scene,” said Lopez. “Our 10 year anniversary is a milestone celebration for the students and their families, and we remain committed to nurturing the next generations of musicians offering them the tools to succeed in life and the professional music world.”

Celebrated for its commitment to inclusive education, artistic excellence, and the development of young musicians, the orchestra made its debut in October 2015 at the Las Vegas Clark County Library with a performance of classical works by Mozart, Elgar, and Piazzolla, featuring 22 talented local students. What began as a small ensemble has since grown into a powerhouse of musical talent, expanding into various ensembles: the YAO Symphony, featuring over 80 musicians up to the age of 22; the YAO Academy, a string orchestra comprising more than 50 students under 18; and the Chamber Orchestra, which presents side-by-side performances with local and visiting artists.

Since 2021, the YAO has become one of the highest-grossing youth orchestras in the nation. With over 140 concerts and events presented since its inception, it continues to be a leading force in the Las Vegas cultural scene, recognized for its excellence with four-time “Best of Las Vegas” awards for Arts & Culture Event.

The YAO's programming bridges classical music with a wide array of genres and styles, including mariachi, hip-hop, jazz, Latin-American, and opera, offering young musicians unique opportunities to collaborate with renowned guest artists. Unique and original programs to date include One Night in Havana, Dia de los Muertos, History of Hip-Hop, Let Us Rock!, and Night at the Opera.

For more information and to make a tax deductible donation, visit YAO.org.

