West Charleston Library To Host Artist Reception For Clara Berta: Ethereal

The public is cordially invited to attend the Artist Reception of Clara Berta: Ethereal, a new exhibit at West Charleston Library. Clara Berta is a contemporary abstract artist of Hungarian heritage, based in Downtown Los Angeles.

She is known for large-scale paintings that embody the vibrancy and tranquility of the natural world through her use of organic forms and harmonious colors. Her work is characterized by a sense of dynamism and ﬂuidity that reﬂects the movement of the ocean, achieved by her technique of pouring and layering paint on the canvas. The event is free and all are welcome.

The word ethereal implies beauty and grace. It suggests an intangible, heavenly experience that is the essence of Berta's new large-scale works. Her process of pouring and manipulating paint through movement creates dynamic forms that gently flow or burst with energy. Rendered in luminous blues and gold, her forms are made more vibrant by her choice of contrasting dark background colors. The effect is a collection of paintings that radiate light from within.

Recently, Berta's focus has shifted to capturing an expression of the human body's biological and psychological energy. She is fascinated by the potential of color and abstract compositions for triggering an emotional and physical experience in her viewers. Berta studied advanced composition and technique at the Santa Reparata School of Art in Florence, Italy, as well as printmaking in the US. Her paintings have been exhibited and collected worldwide, including in Europe, China, and Dubai, and have been featured in high-proﬁle ﬁlm and television productions.