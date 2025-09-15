URBAN DEATH VEGAS to Premiere At Vegas Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Las Vegas Horror Show, the creative team behind the award-winning Las Vegas blockbuster hit ABANDON, will now bring Urban Death Vegas shuddering to life. Celebrating 20 years of Zombie Joe's Underground's Urban Death, this Las Vegas premiere draws on the original Urban Death canon along with new pieces that illuminate all that is truly terrifying about life in Las Vegas. Delivered in rapid-fire, wordless vignettes and enhanced by an original, killer soundtrack and terrifying visual effects, Urban Death Vegas is a truly unique theatrical experience where psychological terror, grotesque beauty, and edgy humor collide to create a horror production like no other. According to the New York Times, "There may be many spooky stage productions around this Halloween, but few will approach the level of this one." Urban Death Vegas is rated R: No one under 17 admitted without parent or guardian.

Urban Death is the long-running, internationally acclaimed live horror show that reveals our deepest fears through intense physical performances, utter darkness and edgy sound design coupled with the audience's imagination to create a series of terrifying wordless vignettes. Created by Zombie Joe and Jana Wimer, Urban Death first shocked audiences in 2005 at Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre in L.A. where it continues to perform to sold-out houses and garner rave reviews. Urban Death has spread its twisted claws around the globe with critically acclaimed runs in New York City, Cape Town, and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Wimer, now a Las Vegas resident, will direct Urban Death Vegas bringing her twenty years of experience with the genre, a mashup of Grand Guignol and Grindhouse, to create a production that will satisfy Urban Death fans and introduce Las Vegas to her twisted vision. "I am honored to once again work with Vegas's incredible and diverse talent, and I'm excited to introduce the beautiful insanity of Urban Death to this magical city."

"ABANDON was a milestone for Vegas Theatre Company, breaking box office records as our most successful run yet and earning recognition as Best Shock Theatre by Las Vegas Weekly and Top Haunt by haunts.com," says Daz Weller, Executive Artistic Director. "This fall, we're thrilled to be working with the same extraordinary creative team to bring Urban Death Vegas to our stage. At VTC, our commitment is to groundbreaking Original Theatre, and Urban Death Vegas delivers that and more."

And if you love Urban Death Vegas, consider a road trip to LA where Urban Death: Tour of Terror runs at Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre in North Hollywood, CA on Friday and Saturday nights from October 3rd to November 1st, 2025. Tour of Terror features a twisted haunted maze and a live show of grotesque, wordless vignettes and physical performances. Guests must survive the maze to enter the theatre and then traverse a second maze on their way out.