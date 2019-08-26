Top R&B, Rock And Tribute Groups Perform At Cannery's The Club In September

Cannery Casino Hotel will bring celebrated entertainers to The Club in September, featuring performances by R&B group The Whispers with special guest The Emotions, "Three Lock Box - Tribute to Sammy Hagar," "Queen Nation - A Tribute to the Music of Queen," alternative rock band 10,000 Maniacs and rock group Patty Smyth and Scandal. Guests can also enjoy free live entertainment at The Club's Free Show Fridays and Pin-Ups Bar all month long.

The Whispers and The Emotion

Saturday, September 7

The Whispers

Formed in 1963 in Los Angeles, Calif., The Whispers rose to fame with their heartfelt classics and celebrated R&B ballads. Throughout their career, the group has released a string of hit singles, including "Rock Steady," "And the Beat Goes On," "It's A Love Thing," "Lady," "Seems Like I Gotta Do Wrong," "Innocent," "Tonight" and "One for the Money."

The Whispers have enjoyed major success with seven Gold albums, two Platinum albums, 12 Top 20 singles and 40 top-charting hits since 1970. In 2003, The Whispers were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and won the Rhythm and Blues Foundation's Pioneer Award in 2008. The group was later inducted into The Soul Music Hall of Fame in 2012 and The Official R&B Music Hall of Fame in 2014.

The Emotions

Grammy Award-winning soul trio The Emotions rose to fame with their 1969 hit "So I Can Love You." In 1977, the group released their No. 1 single "Best of My Love" that led them to a Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance.

The Emotions' success continued with the release of their top hits "Don't Ask My Neighbors" and "Boogie Wonderland," which helped them become one of the leading female R&B and soul groups of the '70s.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

Three Lock Box - Tribute to Sammy Hagar

Friday, September 13

Best known as one of Las Vegas' premier tribute acts for Sammy Hagar, Three Lock Box, featuring Sin City Sammy, has been impressing fans with their excellent renditions of "The Red Rocker's" iconic hits.

Audiences will be taken back to the early '70s, as the band performs Hagar's top hits from his time in Montrose, including "Rock Candy" and "Bad Motor Scooters." Fans will enjoy Three Lock Box's recreations of Hagar's classic solo hits "There's Only One Way to Rock," "I Can't Drive 55," "Your Love is Driving Me Crazy," "I'll Fall in Love Again," "Mas Tequila" and more.

Three Lock Box will also cover No. 1 hits from Hagar's Van Halen years, including "Right Now," "Love Walks In," "Why Can't This Be Love," "Best of Both Worlds," "When it's Love," and more.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

Queen Nation - A Tribute to the Music of Queen

Saturday, September 14

Formed in 2004, tribute group Queen Nation pays homage to the golden age of British rock band Queen's vintage concerts, bringing their greatest hits to the stage as they preserve the image, sound and stage persona of the original band. Queen Nation will take audiences through Queen's musical journey, performing the hits "We Will Rock You," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Are The Champions," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," "You're My Best Friend," "Another One Bites The Dust," "Under Pressure" and more.

The band's lineup consists of Gregory Finsley as Freddie Mercury on vocals and keyboards, Mike McManus as Brian May on guitar, Pete Burke as Roger Taylor on drums and Parker Combs as John Deacon on bass.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

10,000 Maniacs

Saturday, September 21

10,000 Maniacs has covered plenty of ground throughout its 35-plus years. From international stardom to their current status as a cornerstone alternative band, the sound and spirit of 10,000 Maniacs remain consistent. The band's live shows embrace their entire catalog, and the lineup is still anchored by four of the six original members, Dennis Drew, Steven Gustafson, Jerry Augustyniak and John Lombardo, as well as newer, yet long-time members Mary Ramsey and Jeff Erickson.

Audiences will experience live performances of 10,000 Maniacs' top songs, including "Because the Night," "More Than This," "Trouble Me," "These Are Days," "Candy Everybody Wants" and more.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

Patty Smyth and Scandal

Saturday, September 28

Rock artist Patty Smyth and her band Scandal began performing live in front of audiences throughout New York City when Smyth was 15 years old, performing short musical sets at Catch A Rising Star in between then-unknown comedians like Jerry Seinfeld, Paul Reiser, Larry David and Chris Rock.

The group's popularity skyrocketed in 1982 after the release of the band's self-titled debut EP, featuring the hit single, "Goodbye to You." Aside from "Goodbye to You," that garnered a No. 1 MTV music video, Scandal included the hits "Love's Got a Line on You" and "Win Some, Lose Some." The group's first full-length album, "The Warrior," released in 1984, climbing into the Top 20 on the sales chart, and eventually earned RIAA-certified platinum status with more than a million in sales. Smyth also enjoyed a successful solo career in the '90s, releasing chart-topping hits like "Sometimes Love Just Ain't Enough."

Audiences will enjoy Smyth and her hit band Scandal's performances of best-loved hits like "Sometimes Love Just Ain't Enough," "The Warrior," "No Mistakes," "Never Enough," "I Should Be Laughing" and more. The band will also perform new songs like "Make it Hard" and "End of the Girl."

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $22.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

Free Show Fridays in The Club

Cannery's The Club invites guests to enjoy free live performances from various entertainers happening throughout September. Schedule is subject to change.

September 6 Chase and The Pursuit 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

September 20 Rhythm Nation 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

September 27 Blue String Theory 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Pin-Ups Bar

The Pin-Ups Bar is at the center of all the action at Cannery, paying tribute to post World War II pin-up girls, offering free live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays in September. Schedule is subject to change.

September 6 and 7 Talmadge 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

September 13 and 14 Danny Wilde 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

September 20 and 21 Jimmy Repp 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

September 27 and 28 Noelle Chiodo 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.





