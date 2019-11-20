The Shirelles DEDICATED TO THE ONE I LOVE Coming To M Pavilion At M Resort, February 15

Music icons and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members, The Shirelles, will take over M Resort Spa Casino for a much-anticipated one-night Valentine's Day Weekend performance on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 inside the M Pavilion. Celebrating their "Dedicated To The One I Love" tour, the legendary girl group will perform their timeless, classic hits "Soldier Boy," "Dedicated to the One I Love," "Mama Said," "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?," and more. Tickets, starting at $15, go on sale Friday, November 22 at noon and can be purchased by visiting MResort.com or ticketmaster.com.

Since their 1958 debut at New York's legendary Apollo Theater, The Shirelles have graced nearly every important stage in the world. Few acts have enjoyed such high visibility or have accomplished as much in the rock 'n' roll era with their songs recorded by The Beatles, Aretha Franklin, Cher, Smokey Robinson, and many others. As members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and one of Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Artists of All Time, The Shirelles have made an indelible impression on American culture.

Don't miss your chance to experience music history from the M Pavilion stage Saturday, February 15, 2020. Doors will open at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15 and the concert will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets starting at $15, plus applicable L.E.T. and facilities fees, and will go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at noon. For more information on M Resort Spa Casino's events and promotions and to purchase tickets for The Shirelles, please visit ticketmaster.com.

M Resort Spa Casino, www.themresort.com, is a Forbes Four-Star resort located on more than 90 acres on the southeast corner of St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard. Situated higher in elevation than other resort-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, M Resort provides optimal views of the world-famous Las Vegas skyline from its guest rooms, suites, conference center and restaurants. The resort offers 390 guest rooms and suites, over 92,000 square feet of gaming, eleven restaurants and bars, the Forbes Four-Star Spa Mio, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a 100,000 square foot pool and events piazza. M Resort is operated by Penn National Gaming, Inc.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You