The Music Center Announces Booster Vaccine Requirement

The Music Center today expanded its vaccination policy for guests of indoor performances and events presented by its programming arm TMC Arts as well as for lease events that take place in Music Center theatres. Any guests who attend these indoor events or performances will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 booster vaccine. This policy goes into effect on January 17, 2022 and is in line with recent policy updates by the L.A. Phil and Los Angeles Master Chorale for their performances at The Music Center's Walt Disney Concert Hall and Center Theatre Group for its performances at The Music Center's Ahmanson Theatre and Mark Taper Forum. In most cases, guests who are eligible for the booster but who have been unable to get it will be offered a one-month grace period. LA Opera, which does not resume performances until March 2022, is currently evaluating its policies.

The Music Center's vaccination policy is in line with its commitment both to safety and the importance of creating a welcoming, inclusive environment for all who visit the campus. All members of the public who attend an event of performance inside any of The Music Center's four theatres must show proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 (two weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, or a second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine of a COVID-19 vaccine that had been listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization) plus a booster.

Individuals who are unable to provide proof of a full vaccination and a booster may present a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of the specific performance or a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours of the performance. At-home COVID-19 tests will not be accepted for entry.

This policy will also apply to Music Center staff and vendors. Effective January 17, 2022, Music Center staff must show both proof of full vaccination and proof of a COVID-19 booster vaccine before accessing any of the buildings on the campus, including The Music Center Annex and Grand Park's offices, subject to legally required exemptions. In addition, all Music Center artists and vendors, including those providing housekeeping, landscaping and any building-related services, must show proof of full vaccination and a booster vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends all adults 18 years of age and older get a booster shot either when they are six (6) months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or two (2) months after their initial J&J vaccine.

For more details about The Music Center's Commitment to Safety, visit musiccenter.org