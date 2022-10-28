The Chairman of the Board, Frank Sinatra, Returns To in Las Vegas In FRANKLY, FRANK

The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel has announced the opening of its latest resident show, Frankly Frank, an intimate tribute to Sinatra the man and his music; starring Gary Anthony opens November 6, 2022, at 5:30 pm and will perform Sunday-Thursday at 5:30 pm for an indefinite residency.

Frankly, Frank starring Gary Anthony, is an intimate Frank Sinatra tribute featuring rarely heard stories and some of Frank's top hits and lesser-known tracks. You will find yourself transported back to an era where entertainment was king in Las Vegas, when people wore tuxedos to go gambling, and everything was hip and cool. Audiences can expect to hear and sing along with all the classic songs, including Luck Be A Lady, Summer Wind, Fly Me to The Moon, and many, many more.

Star of Frankly, Frank, Gary Anthony said, "After performing my tribute to the man and his music all over the world my whole life, it has finally arrived! It is truly an honor and a blessing to be a part of this new show 'Frankly Frank' that will bring back Classic Vegas as we remembered it and in keeping the spirit of Frank Sinatra alive as we pass it onto the generation of today."

"Las Vegas was built on entertainment. Artists like Frank Sinatra, Elvis, Dean Martin, and many more", said Pete Housley, Executive Producer. Sadly entertainment and classic artists have fallen out of fashion with the 'big box' casino hotels that are more interested in huge-name headliners. It is why we created The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel with a lineup full of classic Las Vegas entertainment. It's like jumping into a time machine! Adding the Chairman of the Board with Frankly Frank rounds out our amazing lineup of resident shows."

Frankly, Frank opens November 6, 2022, inside The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel located at 375 E Harmon Ave, Las Vegas. Tickets are on sale now starting at $99.95 online at www.ModernVegas.com, by calling 702-483-8056, or through most major ticket brokers. Group discounts are available.

The Modern Showrooms are operated by Admit VIP and its founder and CEO, Peter Housley. This unique entertainment complex is comprised of two performance spaces: the 120-seat Pegasus Showroom and the state-of-the-art 165-seat Athena Showlounge. The Modern features classic Las Vegas entertainment, including All Motown - The Only All-Female Cast Motown Revue, All Shook Up - The Ultimate Tribute to Elvis Presley, Carpenters Legacy, BurlesQ - The Classic Las Vegas Showgirl Show, The Big Little Variety Show, family-friendly puppet show Wonderland and two Best of Las Vegas Award Winning Shows: Late Night Magic and Jokesters Comedy Club. For a complete list of shows, showtimes, and venue information, visit ModernVegas.com.