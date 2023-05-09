Taylor Tomlinson Returns To Encore Theater With Back-To-Back Performances, September 14- 15

Following a sold-out run in February 2023, comedy's rising star Taylor Tomlinson will return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with "The Have It All" Tour for back-to-back performances on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 and Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Tomlison's quick-witted performances are stamped with her signature conversational delivery that asks fans, "can we have it all?" Tickets for both performances go on sale to the public on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

Encore Theater is the ideal venue to experience Tomlinson, who Mashable calls "whip-smart and spectacularly cynical" and Variety Magazine has named one of the "Top 10 Comics to Watch." For tickets or more information on these performances, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Renowned comedian and producer Chelsea Handler opines that the TIME100 Next fellow-comedian Taylor Tomlinson "is representative of this new generation of comedians-a generation that is able to talk about things in a healthy, clear manner." That self-deprecating humor is on full display in Tomlinson's second hour-long special, Look At You, recognized as the top comedy special of 2022 by Vulture, the Los Angeles Times and New York Times. New York Magazine adds, "Watching Tomlinson gives you the same comfort as a Swift concert or a Broadway show that's been on for years. This is a professional. This performance will be ultra produced. You do not need to be anxious," and the Los Angeles Times observes, "Even when she's navigating painful waters, she can't help but find the humor... her wit and pinpoint delivery reveal both an incisive writer and also a talented actor."

Filmed last December at the historic Wilbur Theater in Boston, Look At You is an evolution of the Forbes' 30 Under 30 star's Quarter-Life Crisis that debuted on Netflix in March of 2020. Her first hour-long special went on to be named "Best of 2020" by New York Times, Decider, Paste and earned unanimous critical praise with the Washington Post calling her "your favorite quarantine-watch" and Newsweek dubbing her "undeniably hilarious." With appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CBS This Morning, Kelly Clarkson and more, the woman Mashable calls "whip-smart and spectacularly cynical" and Variety Magazine names a Top 10 Comics to Watch recently announced additional dates for her headlining Have It All Tour for 2023, including the rising star's first stops in Australia and New Zealand.