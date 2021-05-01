Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Super Summer Theatre Will Launch Summer 2021 Series With DINO, JUDY, FRANK, & BABS

The performance includes the music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand.

May. 1, 2021  
Super Summer Theatre will present Dino, Judy, Frank & Babs as the opening to its summer 2021 series beginning May 13.

Produced by Super Summer Theatre & Jade Productions, this show is a Musical Review of some of the greats: Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand.

Dino, Judy, Frank & Babs, A Live Tribute Show to Dean Martin, Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand features some of your favorite songs made popular by these ICONIC Super Stars. Memories trickle through the music and help us remember The Way We Were, magically, as if touched by Witchcraft. After all, Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime and Happy Days remembered just make us Smile and send us Somewhere Over the Rainbow. Feeling Good we'll be In the Mood for Love. And Love Will Keep Us Warm, sharing Friendship, always knowing they each did it their own My Way.

The show will be performed at the Super Summer Theatre Studios, located at 4340 S Valley View, Suite 210 in Las Vegas, NV 89103. The house will open up 15 minutes before Performance

Performances:

Thursday, May 13 @ 7:30 PM PST

Friday, May 14 @ 7:30 PM PST

Saturday, May 15 @ 7:30 PM PST

Sunday, May 16 @ 2:00 PM PST

Thursday, May 20 @7:30 PM PST

Friday, May 21 @7:30 PM PST

Saturday, May 22 @7:30 PM PST

Learn more at https://supersummertheatre.org/djfb/.


